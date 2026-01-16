Karan Johar buys a 1,060 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Khar for over ₹8 crore

Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹8.05 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate update: Karan Johar, Bollywood film screenwriter, director and producer, has purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹8.05 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (HT Files )

The apartment, spanning 1,060 sq ft of RERA carpet area, was purchased in the Pali Vintage building in Khar, documents showed.

The apartment on the fifth floor was purchased along with two car parking spaces, according to the documents.

A stamp duty of ₹48 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for registering the transaction. The transaction was registered in November, the documents show.

The apartment was purchased from a company named Level 6, which built the Pali Vintage building in Khar.

Pritesh Sanghvi, Chief Promoter, Level 6 Group, confirmed the transaction. Karan Johar could not be reached for comment.

Karan Johar is an Indian filmmaker, producer and television personality, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the Hindi film industry. He is the founder of Dharma Productions and made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), followed by iconic films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

All about Khar According to SquareYards, Khar West enjoys excellent connectivity to Mumbai’s key business districts and lifestyle destinations, with seamless access via Linking Road, SV Road, and the Western Express Highway, as well as Khar Road Railway Station on the Western Line, ensuring efficient suburban rail connectivity. Its proximity to Bandra, Santacruz and Andheri allows smooth north–south movement, while easy access to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link enhances connectivity to South Mumbai and commercial hubs such as BKC and Lower Parel.

Over the years, Khar West has evolved into a highly desirable residential enclave, characterised by premium apartments, boutique developments and a vibrant cosmopolitan atmosphere.

The locality is surrounded by upscale retail avenues, renowned dining and entertainment options, reputed educational institutions and quality healthcare facilities, offering a well-rounded urban lifestyle. Its strategic central location, strong infrastructure and refined environment make Khar West a preferred address for professionals, entrepreneurs and families seeking both convenience and sophistication, SquareYards said.