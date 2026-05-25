Karnataka’s international cricket stadium in Anekal expected to spur real estate growth in Bengaluru’s southern markets

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, laying the foundation stone for the ₹943-crore international cricket stadium this week in Anekal, is expected to boost to real estate markets in nearby Suryanagar and other southern Bengaluru micro-markets. Local brokers say improved infrastructure, rising commercial activity and the emergence of a major sporting hub could increase demand for residential plots, apartments and mixed-use developments in the region. Karnataka's new international cricket stadium in Anekal taluk, south Bengaluru, is expected to spur real estate growth in the region, according to experts. (photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The 80,000-seat stadium project is being developed by the Karnataka Housing Board at an estimated cost of ₹943 crore.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said on X. “This landmark project will feature modern facilities for major national and international sporting events. Namma Bengaluru continues to move forward as a city that matches global standards in every sector,” he said.

The new sports stadium will be located in Anekal taluk, southern Bengaluru, near Bannerghatta National Park, about 25 km from the city.

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Plotted real estate market may witness a gradual interest According to Kiran Kumar of Hanu Reddy Realty, Suryanagar is not an emerging real estate market but an established residential location with inventories developed by the Karnataka Housing Board and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

“Even before any actual development begins, we see queries from buyers who already own properties in the area. One property owner who was planning to sell has now decided to hold the asset, anticipating further price appreciation once the project progresses,” he said.

Kumar believes the impact on property values could be measurable over the coming years.

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“As a thumb rule, major infrastructure announcements can lead to 5-10% appreciation. However, the impact varies. For instance, when large-scale IT infrastructure and employment hubs came up in Devanahalli, land values appreciated by around 15% over three to four years. A sports infrastructure project may not have the same impact as an IT corridor, but we can reasonably expect at least a 5% appreciation in the surrounding areas,” he said.

The area currently remains dominated by plotted developments rather than apartment projects. Residential plots are typically priced between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 per sq ft, or about ₹30-40 lakh for a standard plot, with properties closer to major roads commanding a premium.

Hospitality, retail and ‘sports city’ ecosystem may emerge Pawan Sharma, director of sales and leasing at Agarwal Estates, said Anekal has traditionally been associated with Bengaluru’s industrial belt rather than the IT-driven growth corridors that have shaped much of the city’s real estate boom.

“Anekal has historically been linked to manufacturing and industrial activity, whereas Bengaluru’s real estate growth has largely been driven by the IT sector and tech parks. While Anekal is not yet a major IT destination, the proposed stadium has the potential to create a new growth corridor around the area,” Sharma said.

Drawing parallels with the commercial activity that evolved around Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, located in the heart of the city, Sharma said the new venue could attract a range of businesses once operational.

“The new stadium is expected to create opportunities for sectors such as hospitality, retail and entertainment. Once operational, it will attract large crowds during sporting and cultural events, creating demand for hotels, restaurants and other visitor-focused businesses. Premium hotel operators, in particular, are likely to explore opportunities in the surrounding areas,” he said.

“Large infrastructure projects create an ecosystem around them. As businesses move in and employment opportunities expand, residential demand typically follows. People prefer to live closer to where they work, and that eventually translates into housing demand,” Sharma explained.

Karnataka’s new international cricket stadium puts South Bengaluru in focus Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer of NoBroker, pointed out that the project could help decentralise growth away from Bengaluru’s congested core.

“Central Bengaluru has long struggled with congestion and limited capacity for large-scale urban expansion. The development of Karnataka’s new international cricket stadium and integrated sports complex in Anekal is significant because it decentralises a major public and entertainment hub towards South Bengaluru, where there is far greater room for planned growth,” Garg said.

He noted that globally, major sports infrastructure projects often become anchors for long-term urban development.

“Infrastructure projects of this scale rarely remain just standalone venues. They gradually create an entire ecosystem around them, including hospitality, retail, entertainment, office spaces, rentals and residential demand, ultimately leading to the emergence of a self-sustained ‘sports city’ economy. We have seen similar urban growth patterns globally, where large sports-led developments become anchors for long-term commercial and residential expansion,” he said.

According to Garg, upcoming connectivity improvements, particularly through the proposed Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), could further strengthen the investment appeal of Suryanagar, Anekal and surrounding southern Bengaluru micro-markets.

“The STRR connectivity will further strengthen the region’s growth potential by improving access across key industrial and residential corridors around Bengaluru. For micro-markets like Suryanagar, Anekal and nearby southern Bengaluru corridors, this could become a strong trigger for both end-user demand and real estate investment activity over the next several years. Improved accessibility, upcoming infrastructure and the potential for organised development make these regions well-positioned to evolve into Bengaluru’s next high-growth urban cluster,” he said.