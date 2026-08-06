Kolte-Patil Developers bets big on Mumbai redevelopment, eyes 6,000 crore revenue from six MMR projects

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., which has a diversified presence across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru, announced on August 6 the addition of six society redevelopment projects in locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a combined estimated revenue potential of ₹6,000 crore.



In a regulatory filing, Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers informed that it has added six society redevelopment projects across prime locations in the MMR. The combined estimated revenue potential of the six projects is ₹6,000 crore.



These societies are located in Santacruz West, Andheri West (Lokhandwala), Oshiwara, Versova, Ghatkopar East and Vashi. The projects would be launched in 6-12 months.



These additions expand Kolte-Patil's presence across Mumbai's Western and Central suburbs and Navi Mumbai, while reinforcing its focus on pursuing larger project opportunities in high-demand, high-value micro-markets, the company said.



“All six projects are being planned to be iconic developments and expected to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals, thereby creating a strong and visible pipeline for the Company's next phase of growth. This represents the Company's largest annual business development addition in MMR to date, thus reaffirming MMR as a priority market,” the company said in a regulatory filing..

Mumbai real estate: Kolte-Patil Developers said on August 6 it will redevelop six societies across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The company will continue to evaluate opportunities across various development models to drive its growth objectives and will be guided by the characteristics, demand profile and value potential of each micro-market, it said.

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“We are entering a new phase of accelerated growth in MMR. With a combined estimated GDV of approximately Rs. 6,000 crore, these six projects significantly strengthen our development pipeline and reinforce our commitment to build a scaled, high-quality presence in the region,” said Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited.

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{{^usCountry}} “Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities, and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals,” he said. Kolte-Patil builds on its MMR footprint since 2013 with six new redevelopment projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities, and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next 6 to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals,” he said. Kolte-Patil builds on its MMR footprint since 2013 with six new redevelopment projects {{/usCountry}}

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Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, incorporated in 1991, is a real estate company with a presence in the Pune residential market and a diversified presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. In FY26, the company entered into a strategic partnership with global investment firm Blackstone, with the latter acquiring a 40% stake in the company following a two-phase transaction involving the preferential allotment of equity shares and a secondary equity share acquisition from existing promoters.

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Consolidating its position in Pune, the company forayed into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region market in 2013, focusing on society redevelopment projects that have lower capital intensity. The company has signed 20 projects (six completed, four on-going, ten future projects) till date at prime locations across the city, it said in a statement.

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