Real estate company M3M India, that is developing many housing and commercial projects in Delhi-NCR, has appointed Stuart McConnachie as Chief Construction Controller. M3M India appoints Stuart McConnachie as chief construction controller

McConnachie has a wide range of experience in construction management, project oversight, quality control, and safety regulations, making them well-equipped to enhance the company’s construction operations.

He has held significant leadership roles, including his recent position with Mace (India), where he led projects in Noida and Gurugram for the PMC services, delivering mixed-use developments for IKEA Real Estate and Centers.

With over 27 years of experience in construction, he has specialized in project delivery across diverse sectors, encompassing roles in detailed design, construction management, and technical delivery.

"I am excited to join M3M India and contribute to its vision of delivering exceptional real estate projects. I aspire to bring an international ethos and experience to enhance our construction processes, ensuring we maintain and continuously improve upon the highest standards of quality, safety and efficiency," said Stuart McConnachie.

McConnachie’s global experience spans projects in Asia - Thailand, India; Middle East: UAE and Europe. He has led the engineering teams at Jio World Mumbai, delivering mixed-use developments including a flagship W-Hotel, residential blocks, and luxury retail spaces, to state-of-the-art film studio spaces, detailed interior design of exhibition spaces, high-specification theatres, world-class clubhouses, marine protection, island development, and university and hospital construction, M3M said in a statement.

Stuart McConnachie, a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (MICE), a chartered engineer and a chartered manager, has held leadership roles at Jacobs (UK & UAE), Samsung C&T (India), Laing O’Rourke (UK), and Mace (India), the statement said.