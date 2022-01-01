Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Real Estate / Maharashtra waives off tax on residential units up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai
real estate

Maharashtra waives off tax on residential units up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai

According to the Maharashtra government, the decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq ft in Mumbai.
Waiving of property tax of small residential units was the part of the election manifesto of Shiv Sena that rules the BMC, in the 2017 BMC polls. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 10:21 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The New Year brings good news for Mumbaikars as the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced to waive off property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft, located within the limits of Mumbai municipal corporation.

The announcement was made by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting of the urban development department today. Urban development minister Eknath Shinde, guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar attended the meeting.

Thackeray directed officials to implement the decision with immediate effect, said the chief minister's office.

According to the Maharashtra government, the decision will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses below 500 sq ft in Mumbai.

Worth mentioning, the move comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls to be held next month.

Waiving of property tax of small residential units was the part of the election manifesto of Shiv Sena that rules the BMC, in the 2017 BMC polls.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai property tax
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP