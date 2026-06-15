Maharashtra's micro-zoning proposal: How area-specific ready reckoner rates could improve property valuations

The Maharashtra government plans to introduce separate Ready Reckoner (RR) rates from next year for high-rise developments and slum clusters, which currently fall under the same valuation framework despite significant differences in infrastructure, amenities and market values within the same locality. The move is part of a broader micro-zoning initiative aimed at aligning property valuations more closely with market realities. While the real estate sector has welcomed the proposal as a ‘progressive step’ towards improving valuation accuracy, experts say its success will depend on a transparent methodology and consistent implementation.

The Maharashtra government plans to introduce separate Ready Reckoner (RR) rates from next year for high-rise developments and slum clusters, which currently fall under the same valuation framework. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters last week that Maharashtra will introduce separate Ready Reckoner (RR) rates for high-rises and slum clusters within the same locality following a statewide micro-zoning exercise aimed at making property valuations more realistic and equitable.

"At present, slums, chawls and premium residential complexes located in the same area often attract identical Ready Reckoner rates. Under the new system, rates will be determined based on the actual facilities and development characteristics of individual micro-zones," he said.

What is the Maharashtra government's proposed micro-zoning exercise?

The Maharashtra government's micro-zoning proposal for the Ready Reckoner (RR) rates involves dividing cities and towns into smaller, more granular property-value zones to better reflect actual market prices. Instead of applying uniform rates across large areas, the exercise proposes considering factors such as road width, infrastructure, connectivity, proximity to transport hubs, and local real estate demand. The objective is to make RR rates more accurate, reduce valuation distortions, improve stamp duty revenue, and ensure property assessments align with prevailing market conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The Maharashtra government has appointed the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre to undertake the exercise in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Maharashtra government has appointed the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre to undertake the exercise in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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In Maharashtra, RR rates are the minimum property values set by the state government for different localities and property types. They are primarily used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges in property transactions.

The Revenue Department plans to implement the revised RR framework from the next financial year after completing the survey. The system will subsequently be extended to major urban centres across the state within two years.

According to officials, micro-zoning in Mumbai will be used while preparing the annual market value rate schedule for 2027-28, taking into account city survey numbers and the nature of development in each locality, a PTI report said.

Success of the initiative will depend on a clearly defined, data-driven and uniformly implemented framework: Experts

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Real estate developers and property consultants have said that the initiative's success will depend on a clearly defined, data-driven and uniformly implemented framework that minimises subjectivity and provides greater predictability for project planning, redevelopment and investment decisions.

“The concept of micro-zoning and differentiated Ready Reckoner rates has the potential to make property valuation more reflective of local market realities and development potential. However, its success will depend entirely on the implementation framework adopted. Unless there is a clear, transparent and objective policy with well-defined parameters, the introduction of micro-zoning could lead to increased discretion at the administrative level, resulting in uncertainty and inconsistent outcomes," said Kamlesh Thakur, president, NAREDCO Maharashtra and co-founder and managing director, Srishti Group.

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"Any system that leaves substantial room for subjective interpretation by individual officials can create avoidable disputes, varying assessments for similar properties and reduced predictability for project planning. Such uncertainty can adversely impact investment decisions, redevelopment feasibility and the ease of doing business. Therefore, the methodology for classification, rate determination and periodic revision must be data-driven, publicly available and uniformly applied across jurisdictions,” he said.

Kaushal Agarwal, chairman of The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “The move towards differentiated Ready Reckoner rates through micro-zoning is a progressive step, as property values can vary significantly within the same locality depending on factors such as infrastructure, accessibility, building quality, and surrounding development. If implemented effectively, it could make property valuations more realistic and better aligned with market dynamics. However, the success of this initiative will depend on the transparency of the methodology, the quality of data used, and the consistency of its application across micro-markets.”

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"Buyers, investors, and developers value clarity and predictability in valuation mechanisms. A well-defined and publicly accessible framework will be essential to avoid ambiguity, strengthen market confidence, and ensure that the new system delivers greater accuracy without creating uncertainty in transaction pricing or investment decisions,” he added.

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What are the ready reckoner rates?

Ready reckoner rates (RR rates) are the minimum rates based on which the government can charge registration fees and stamp duty on a property transaction. They are also used to calculate capital gains for income tax. RR rates are linked to all premiums, charges, and floor space index (FSI) rates payable by real estate developers to municipal corporations. The rates are released at the beginning of the financial year in Maharashtra.

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Also Read: Maharashtra government keeps ready reckoner rates unchanged for 2026-27; citing geopolitical situation

The RR rate, also known as the ‘circle rate’ or ‘guidance value’ in several parts of the country, is the minimum per sq ft rate of a property or land fixed by the state government. The RR rate is deemed the minimum market rate. But if one sells their house or land at a lower rate than the RR rate, the buyer’s stamp duty and other charges are linked to the RR rate. If it is sold for a higher rate than RR rates, the stamp duty is linked to the higher rate, also known as the market rate.

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In 2026-27, the Maharashtra government kept the ready reckoner rates unchanged, citing the geopolitical situation amid the US-Iran war and the slowdown in the real estate sector. Last year, the Maharashtra government announced an average increase of 3.89% in ready reckoner rates for the financial year 2025-26, following a two-year gap.

Ready reckoner rates were last revised in 2022-23, when the government announced an average increase of 4.81%. Earlier, in 2020-21, the hike was limited to just 1.74% due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.