Mahindra Lifespace acquires 15 acres land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali, eyes 5,600 crore revenue potential

Listed real estate developer Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired a 15-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali East, where it plans to develop a housing project with a development potential of around 1.8 million sq ft. The project is expected to have a gross development value (GDV) of approximately ₹5,600 crore.

Mumbai real estate update: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has acquired a 15-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali East, where it plans to develop a housing project. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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"The project's accessibility is expected to be further enhanced by the upcoming Borivali–Thane Twin Tunnel, a landmark infrastructure initiative that is set to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai's western suburbs and Thane, strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the area's long-term growth prospects," the company said in its statement.

“We are pleased to add this project to our growing Mumbai portfolio. Building on the success of Mahindra Vista in the Kandivali micro-market, this acquisition further strengthens our presence in one of Mumbai's most promising residential destinations," said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited.

"Acquired through a competitive bidding process, the opportunity aligns with our strategy of expanding in markets with strong end-user demand and long-term growth potential. We remain focused on delivering thoughtfully planned communities that create lasting value for customers and stakeholders alike," said Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the company, the land parcel in Kandivali East is well connected to the Western Express Highway (WEH) and existing metro corridors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the company, the land parcel in Kandivali East is well connected to the Western Express Highway (WEH) and existing metro corridors. {{/usCountry}}

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The location is supported by established social infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and retail hubs, and continues to witness strong residential absorption driven by end-user demand, the company said.

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Recent launch

Mahindra Lifespace announced launching a residential project, Mahindra Rainforest, in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area in March 2026, with an estimated development value of ₹3,000 crore.

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The company said the project is a premium mixed-use development spanning 25.47 acres on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai.

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"The project is among the largest developments in Mumbai’s central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination," the company said in a statement issued on March 19.

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According to the company, the residential township will come up in phases and offer 2- and 3-BHK apartments, green spaces, community living, and focus onm climate-responsive planning and enhanced quality of life. The residential township will offer over 3.5 lakh sq ft of open amenities and clubhouse spaces, making it one of the largest in Mumbai. The development has over seven acres of open, dense green spaces.

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