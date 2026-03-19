Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches 25-acre project in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg, eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue potential

Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has launched a residential project, Mahindra Rainforest, in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, with an estimated development value of ₹3,000 crore. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has launched a residential project, Mahindra Rainforest, in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, with an estimated development value of ₹3,000 cr. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The company said the project is a premium mixed-use development spanning 25.47 acres on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai.

"The project is among the largest developments in Mumbai’s central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination," the company said in a statement issued on March 19.

According to the company, the residential township will come up in phases and offer 2- and 3-BHK apartments, green spaces, community living, and focus on climate-responsive planning and enhanced quality of life.

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“Mumbai continues to be a strategic focus market for Mahindra Lifespaces, and the central suburbs are an important residential corridor driven by strong connectivity and established social infrastructure. With Mahindra Rainforest, we are bringing our philosophy of ‘Homes of Positive Energy’ to life through a landmark mixed-use development that brings together nature, thoughtful design, and everyday functionality," said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

"The idea is to create not just homes, but a living environment where green spaces, community experiences, and sustainable planning come together meaningfully. We believe Mahindra Rainforest will set a new benchmark for well-planned, premium and nature-led living in central suburbs," Singh said.

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The residential township will offer over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. of open amenities and clubhouse spaces, making it one of the largest in Mumbai. The development has over seven acres of open, dense green spaces. Phases 1 and 2 will include an expansive clubhouse, fitness zones, jogging tracks, yoga and meditation areas, a library, children’s play zones, and thoughtfully designed community spaces, the company statement said.

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According to the company, the neighbourhood provides convenient access to key business districts such as BKC and Powai, supported by well-established social infrastructure, including reputed schools, hospitals, malls, and entertainment hubs.