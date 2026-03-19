Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches 25-acre project in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg, eyes ₹3,000 crore revenue potential
Mumbai real estate market: Mahindra Lifespace said that the project named Mahindra Rainforest will have 2 and 3-BHK apartments
Mumbai-based, listed real estate developer Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited has launched a residential project, Mahindra Rainforest, in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area, with an estimated development value of ₹3,000 crore.
The company said the project is a premium mixed-use development spanning 25.47 acres on LBS Marg, Kanjur, Mumbai.
"The project is among the largest developments in Mumbai’s central suburbs and is envisioned as an integrated lifestyle destination," the company said in a statement issued on March 19.
According to the company, the residential township will come up in phases and offer 2- and 3-BHK apartments, green spaces, community living, and focus on climate-responsive planning and enhanced quality of life.
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“Mumbai continues to be a strategic focus market for Mahindra Lifespaces, and the central suburbs are an important residential corridor driven by strong connectivity and established social infrastructure. With Mahindra Rainforest, we are bringing our philosophy of ‘Homes of Positive Energy’ to life through a landmark mixed-use development that brings together nature, thoughtful design, and everyday functionality," said Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer, Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
"The idea is to create not just homes, but a living environment where green spaces, community experiences, and sustainable planning come together meaningfully. We believe Mahindra Rainforest will set a new benchmark for well-planned, premium and nature-led living in central suburbs," Singh said.
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The residential township will offer over 3.5 lakh sq. ft. of open amenities and clubhouse spaces, making it one of the largest in Mumbai. The development has over seven acres of open, dense green spaces. Phases 1 and 2 will include an expansive clubhouse, fitness zones, jogging tracks, yoga and meditation areas, a library, children’s play zones, and thoughtfully designed community spaces, the company statement said.
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According to the company, the neighbourhood provides convenient access to key business districts such as BKC and Powai, supported by well-established social infrastructure, including reputed schools, hospitals, malls, and entertainment hubs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More