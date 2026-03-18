Quest Coworks buys five office units spread over 57,000 sq ft from Capgemini Technology in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹55.8 cr

Quest Coworks Private Limited has acquired over 57,500 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) for a total consideration of ₹55.84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The seller in the transaction is Capgemini Technology Services India Limited. Mumbai real estate market: Quest Coworks Private Limited has acquired over 57,500 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) for a total consideration of ₹55.84 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The deal involves five units at Akruti Softech Park located in the MIDC Marol Industrial Area. The transaction was registered on March 16, 2026, with a cumulative stamp duty payment of ₹3.58 crore, the documents show.

The acquisition includes five office units, with unit sizes ranging from 10,500 sq ft to 11,885 sq ft, and deal values ranging from ₹10.18 crore to ₹11.52 crore.

The transaction also includes 51 car parking spaces.

'This acquisition is a significant milestone in our Mumbai growth story. We already operate an established coworking center in Andheri , and this new asset will allow us to meaningfully expand our footprint in the micro-market. The space will be developed to serve both our managed flexible workspace operations as well as enterprise clients seeking large, dedicated office solutions in one of Mumbai's most active commercial corridors," said Prasad Shinde, Founder, Quest Coworks.

“Andheri East remains one of the most sought-after business districts in the city, and we believe this is the right time to deepen our presence here. This acquisition reflects Quest Coworks' broader strategy of owning and operating premium commercial assets, rather than purely leasing, giving us greater control over the quality and long-term value we deliver to our clients,” Shinde said.

An email query was sent to Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

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Capgemini Technology Limited sold real estate worth over ₹ 500 crore in 2025 In September 2025, Capgemini Technology Limited sold Capgemini’s Knowledge Park in Airoli, Thane, near Mumbai, for ₹550 crore, making it one of the largest commercial real estate transactions of the year in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The park was sold to Prime Lohegaon Infraspaces LLP, a subsidiary of Pune-based Panchshil Realty.

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According to the documents, the acquisition includes multiple land parcels and buildings in the Thane Creek Industrial Area at Dighe, Airoli, in the Thane district.

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The deal covers multiple plots spread across 15.38 acres, which together comprise five commercial buildings, a training centre, utility buildings, a visitors' plaza, three cafes, and a guest house, the documents show.