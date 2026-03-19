Gudi Padwa 2026: Mumbai real estate market sentiment ‘measured’ amid US-Israel-Iran war, buy-now-pay-later schemes lead

Gudi Padwa 2026, the spring festival marking the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, has traditionally been a time when real estate developers in Mumbai roll out attractive discounts to lure homebuyers. This year, however, the sentiment is more measured. Real estate experts note that while the market continues to see steady activity, it lacks the urgency typically associated with growth cycles, as the US-Israel-Iran war and stock market volatility weigh on buyer confidence. Both developers and homebuyers appear to be in a cautious ‘wait-and-watch’ mode. Gudi Padwa 2026, the spring festival marking the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, has traditionally been a time when real estate developers in Mumbai roll out attractive discounts to lure homebuyers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Although developers are going ahead with planned project launches and several major players have introduced new offerings over the past two months, there is little sign of an aggressive sales push. This suggests a more restrained approach across the sector. Experts add that, unlike previous upcycles marked by strong momentum and visible buzz, the current phase remains relatively subdued and ‘comparatively silent.’

“The market is seeing activity, but not urgency. Developers are continuing with planned launches, yet there’s no aggressive sales push, reflecting a softer underlying sentiment due to the geopolitical situation and also the stock markets. Unlike past cycles where rising sentiment translated into visible noise and momentum, the current phase is more measured," said Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director and Head (North and West), Residential Services and Developer Initiatives, JLL India.

Also Read: Is the US–Israel–Iran war making Mumbai’s ₹5 crore+ homebuyers take a wait-and-watch approach?

"On the demand side, incentives remain standard: flexible payment structures, staggered payment, but nothing signals distress or deep discounting. At the same time, the supply side is largely quiet. Beyond expected launches, there’s no oversupply wave or aggressive expansion. The overall tone is cautious, both buyers and developers are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode," Mehta said.

What are developers offering this Gudi Padwa? Mumbai-based Chandak Group has introduced a limited-period 40:60 developer subvention scheme across five of its ongoing residential developments in the Mumbai real estate market. According to the company, under its subvention scheme, homebuyers have to pay 40% upfront, with the remaining 60% deferred through the subvention plan until possession. The company is giving this offer up to March 31, 2026.

Another Mumbai-based developer, Inspira Realty, is offering homebuyers a 10 gm to 20 gm gold coin voucher on every booking till March 31, 2026. Similarly, Kalapataru, a listed developer in Mumbai, is offering 10% Pre-EMI on booking, with zero Pre-EMI until the Occupation Certificate (OC).

Also Read: MHADA sells 64 homes out of 118 under first-come, first-served scheme in Mumbai; premium flats priced ₹4–8 crore unsold

"Homebuyer sentiment remains strong this Gudi Padwa, marking a positive start to the festive season. Homebuyers today want financial structuring, and that's exactly what we've provided. With just 10% at booking, zero Pre-EMI until OC, and no stamp duty or registration costs, buyers can commit to their dream home without immediate financial pressure and with the confidence to invest wisely," said Parag Munot, MD, Kalpataru Limited.

Also Read: Prabhu Deva sells two flats in one of Mumbai’s tallest towers for ₹14.8 crore, bought for ₹14.45 crore in 2012

"At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we have consistently witnessed strong traction across mid income and premium segments during this festive window, with increasing participation from young professionals and first-time homebuyers who view the occasion as both symbolically significant and strategically timed for long term value creation," said Sriram Mahadevan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Managing Director, Joyville by Shapoorji Housing.