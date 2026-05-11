Manipal Health Enterprises buys 752 sq m land parcel with hospital building in Mumbai’s Andheri for 495 crore

Manipal Health Enterprises, backed by Temasek and TPG, acquired a 752 sq m land parcel with a hospital building in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹495 crore. This completes the second leg of a broader ₹908 crore deal following an earlier ₹415 crore acquisition of a part of the same site two years ago, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Mumbai real estate update: Manipal Health Enterprises, backed by Temasek and TPG, acquired a 752 sq m land parcel with a hospital building in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹ 495 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

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The transaction, which signals strong investor appetite for healthcare real estate in major Indian cities, includes a 752.77 sq m plot along with a constructed hospital building with a built-up area of 20,663.80 sq m, according to the documents.

The deal was registered on May 6, 2026, and involved a stamp duty payment of ₹29.22 crore, the documents showed.

The sellers in the transaction are Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited and Perfect Realty Private Limited.

Manipal Health Enterprises Limited, Khubchandani Hospitals Private Limited, Khubchandani Properties and Investment Private Limited and Perfect Realty Private Limited could not be reached for comment.

According to CRE Matrix, the primary hospital land parcel, comprising most of the 10,590 sq m area, along with the main hospital building, had already been sold to Manipal Health Enterprises in an earlier transaction in 2024 for ₹413 crore. The latest deed completes the overall transaction by transferring the remaining portions left out in the earlier deal.

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{{^usCountry}} In October 2024, Bengaluru-based healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals, backed by Singapore's Tamesek Holdings, bought a part of the hospital property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹415 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2024, Bengaluru-based healthcare provider Manipal Hospitals, backed by Singapore's Tamesek Holdings, bought a part of the hospital property in Mumbai’s Andheri for ₹415 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The purchased hospital land covered an area of 10,590 sq m. The hospital was developed on a land parcel spanning almost 2.61 acres and encompassing 20,851.65 sq m (built-up area). The documents showed that the Block A hospital structure includes a basement (with 180 enclosed parking spaces and 204 mechanical stack parking spaces), a lower ground floor, a ground floor, and three upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purchased hospital land covered an area of 10,590 sq m. The hospital was developed on a land parcel spanning almost 2.61 acres and encompassing 20,851.65 sq m (built-up area). The documents showed that the Block A hospital structure includes a basement (with 180 enclosed parking spaces and 204 mechanical stack parking spaces), a lower ground floor, a ground floor, and three upper floors. {{/usCountry}}

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In September 2023, Manipal Hospitals acquired an 84 per cent stake in the Emami Group’s AMRI Hospitals Ltd. The Emami Group now owns a 15 per cent stake in AMRI, according to media reports. In the same year, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings bought a majority stake in Manipal Hospitals for $2 billion.

Land deals in India

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A total of 111 land deals, spanning over 2,994 acres, were concluded across the country for real estate developments in FY2026. Listed developers remained dominant, accounting for 54 deals covering more than 1,433 acres, representing a 49% share of total deals and 48% of the transacted land area, an analysis by Anarock Research showed.

While overall deal activity declined from 143 transactions in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, land acquisition by listed players remained resilient, the analysis showed. Bengaluru emerged as the top focus market, with 17 deals covering over 293 acres. Pune recorded 8 deals spanning 78 acres, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 7 deals totalling over 51 acres. Chennai and Hyderabad each saw 5 deals, covering more than 74 acres and around 38 acres, respectively.

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Also Read: Listed real estate developers lead FY2026 land deals as top cities log 111 transactions; Bengaluru tops land acquisition

In the National Capital Region, activity remained limited, with just two deals in Gurugram for 18.6 acres, while Kolkata recorded a single transaction for 5 acres.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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