MHADA lottery 2026: 75,366 applicants submit EMD for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received earnest money deposit (EMD) payments from 75,366 applicants out of more than 97,000 applications submitted for its lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA lottery 2026 has received earnest money deposit (EMD) payments from 75,366 applicants out of more than 97,000 applications submitted for its lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA Photo )

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"A total of 75,366 applications have been received, with an average of 28.54 applications per flat. This reflects the growing trust of Mumbai residents in MHADA and the strong demand for affordable housing," MHADA said in a statement.

According to MHADA's schedule, applications could be submitted until 11:59 pm on May 28, 2026. Applicants who completed their submissions within the deadline were allowed to make online payments of the earnest money deposit (EMD) until May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, MHADA will publish the provisional list of applications received for the lottery on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 pm on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.

MHADA will publish the final list of accepted applications on its website at 3:00 pm on June 16, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: MHADA declares 82 buildings as 'most dangerous' in Central and South Mumbai, appeals to residents to vacate Results for the lottery after June 25 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: MHADA declares 82 buildings as 'most dangerous' in Central and South Mumbai, appeals to residents to vacate Results for the lottery after June 25 {{/usCountry}}

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According to MHADA, the date, time, and venue of the draw of application will be announced after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), currently in force for the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections of local self-government bodies, comes to an end.

"The MCC is applicable until June 25, 2026. As per the Election Commission of India, the MCC remains in effect from the date of announcement of the election schedule until the entire election process is officially concluded. Accordingly, the lottery date will be declared after the MCC is lifted," MHADA said in its statement.

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All about MHADA lottery 2026

The MHADA lottery 2026 had put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale were in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

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Several apartments in the lottery were priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments were over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, according to the list.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 had apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

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The most expensive MHADA apartment was in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA was in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.