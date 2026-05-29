MHADA declares 82 buildings as 'most dangerous' in Central and South Mumbai, appeals to residents to vacate

Ahead of the monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) released a list of 82 residential buildings in South and Central Mumbai that have been classified as the city’s most dangerous structures and require immediate evacuation. MHADA has released a list of 82 residential buildings in South and Central Mumbai that have been classified as the city’s most dangerous structures and require immediate evacuation. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

After completing the pre-monsoon survey report, MHADA urged residents to vacate these buildings.

According to MHADA, the list of 82 buildings also includes 43 buildings declared highly dangerous last year. The BMC is yet to announce its list of dilapidated buildings in the city this year.

In 2025, the MHADA released a list of 96 extremely dangerous buildings. Separately, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified 134 additional dilapidated buildings across the city in 2025 and has issued urgent eviction notices to occupants.

In 2024, MHADA issued a similar list of 20 extremely dangerous buildings, and BMC issued a list of 188 dilapidated buildings across the city.

Also Read: MHADA urges landlords and residents of over 13,000 dilapidated buildings to undertake redevelopment ahead of the monsoon

What is MHADA’s pre-monsoon audit? Every year, ahead of the monsoon, the MHADA conducts a pre-monsoon structural audit to identify buildings that pose a safety risk. Based on the findings, MHADA issues evacuation notices to residents of buildings deemed ‘dangerous’.

To support affected residents, MHADA offers transit tenements in alternative locations. However, many occupants resist relocation due to location preferences, community ties, and other social concerns. Redevelopment of such dilapidated structures remains a long-standing challenge in Mumbai's real estate sector, with frequent building collapses reported during the monsoon season.

Also Read: MHADA update: 96 buildings declared 'extremely dangerous' in South Mumbai, residents asked to move out before monsoon

Where are the 82 most dangerous buildings located? According to the MHADA statement, the 82 most dangerous buildings are located in areas such as Girgaum, Kalbadevi, Kamathipura, Khetwadi, Mazgaon, Dadar, and Prabhadevi, among others. There are 2,736 tenants in these 82 high-risk buildings.

"A total of 2,736 tenants/residents reside in these highly dangerous cessed buildings, including 2,256 residential and 480 non-residential occupants. The Board has issued notices to 176 residential occupants directing them to vacate their premises. Out of those served notices, 29 residential tenants/residents have been relocated to MHADA transit camps, while 36 residential tenants/residents have made alternative arrangements for their accommodation," the MHADA said in the statement.

According to MHADA, since 2,102 tenants/residents need to be accommodated in transit camps, the Board is making necessary arrangements. "As required, notices to vacate will be issued to residents/tenants of these highly dangerous buildings and further arrangements for their relocation to transit camps will be made accordingly," the MHADA said in its statement.

Also Read: MHADA lists 20 buildings as extremely dangerous in South Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

In its statement, MHADA appealed to tenants and residents of highly dangerous buildings to cooperate with officials and staff in vacating the premises as required and to follow all instructions issued for their own safety and that of their family members, to avoid any loss of life or property.