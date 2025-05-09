MHADA urges landlords and residents of over 13,000 dilapidated buildings to undertake redevelopment ahead of the monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has appealed to residents, housing societies, and landlords of 13,091 old and dilapidated buildings to undertake redevelopment efforts. MHADA update: Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has appealed to residents, housing societies, and landlords of 13,091 old and dilapidated buildings(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The MHADA said redevelopment of cessed buildings identified as structurally unsafe within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board continues to be a matter of serious concern. Out of the 13,091 such buildings, several are not fit for habitation and pose safety risks, particularly ahead of the monsoon.

According to a statement issued by MHADA, it has initiated structural inspections of these buildings and launched an awareness campaign to inform societies of the redevelopment framework now available under Section 79A of the MHADA Act. Circulars have been issued to the concerned housing societies as part of this effort.

The MHADA said that as per Chapter 8 of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976, the structural repair or redevelopment of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in the island city of Mumbai is the statutory responsibility of the Repair and Redevelopment Board.

"In keeping with this, MHADA had directed structural inspections of 500 cessed buildings earlier this year. Of the 555 buildings surveyed so far, structural reports have been received for 540," the MHADA said in a statement.

"Timely repair and redevelopment of buildings found unsafe through these inspections can help avoid potential structural failures and safeguard life and property. It has been instructed that the audit process be expedited and completed for all 13,091 cessed buildings within a year," said Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA.

The MHADA said that it is empowered to acquire the dilapidated building and undertake redevelopment directly in case the landlord does not submit a proposal for doing so.

"All landlords, cooperative housing societies, and residents of old cessed buildings in south Mumbai are urged to take the initiative and avail themselves of the FSI incentives available under Development Control Regulation 33(7) and 33(9). Societies have also been advised to contact the concerned executive engineers for further guidance," MHADA said in the statement.