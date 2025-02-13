MHADA update: Housing authority to conduct structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai by March 2025

As part of the Maharashtra government’s 100-day action plan, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced on February 13 that it aims to complete the structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai by March 2025. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced on February 13 that it aims to complete the structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai by March 2025.(MHADA)

MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal has instructed officials to expedite the process to ensure the timely completion of the audit, according to a statement from MHADA.

According to MHADA, a review meeting was recently held at MHADA headquarters to assess various projects under the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

MHADA, in a statement, said that during this review meeting, Jaiswal emphasised the importance of conducting structural audits to assess the safety and redevelopment needs of ageing buildings. He directed officials to appoint structural consultants and plan for the audit of approximately 13,000 cessed buildings over the next year.

A MHADA official said there are 13,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai, of which 1,000 will be audited by March itself, and the remaining will be audited over the next financial year.

What are cessed buildings?

Tenants of cessed buildings pay a nominal tax called ‘cess’ to the MHADA to fund the maintenance and repairs of the building, typically old and dilapidated tenanted structures managed by the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) of the MHADA.

Online system to manage lease deed and conveyance for MHADA buildings and plots in Mumbai

On February 13, the MHADA also announced the introduction of an online system to manage lease deeds and conveyance of buildings and plots under the jurisdiction of the MHADA’s Mumbai Board. This system aims to eliminate manual intervention, increase efficiency, and simplify the process for citizens.

According to MHADA, many of the 114 layouts under the Mumbai Board consist of ageing and dilapidated housing colonies, making redevelopment a priority.

Conveyance of buildings is essential for redevelopment. Jaiswal has directed officials to develop a fully automated online platform to streamline the process and ensure an organised system. Additionally, he instructed that housing societies seeking conveyance must submit a self-declaration form. Officials have also been tasked with creating a standardized submission format through the digital system, MHADA said in the statement.

MHADA will develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline lease agreements so that housing societies can standardise the process under the single window system. A comprehensive list of required documents to ensure smooth processing. These reforms will significantly enhance MHADA’s housing project management in Mumbai and improve service delivery for citizens, MHADA said in the statement.