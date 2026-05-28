MHADA lottery 2026: Today is the last day to apply for 2,640 Mumbai homes, with over 88,000 applications received so far

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Lottery 2026 has received more than 88,000 applications within two months of announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 88,000 applications within two months of announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes (Picture for representational purposes only) (MHADA Photo )

According to data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 88,763 applications for the 2,640 apartments as of May 27, 2026. Additionally, it received 62,420 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase the homes.

Last date to apply for MHADA lottery 2026 is today As per the schedule announced by the Mumbai Board of MHADA, applicants may submit online applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and make an online payment of the earnest money deposit until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.

The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later.

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The MHADA had, for the lottery 2026, extended the application dates twice, and also reduced the price of almost half of the apartments. MHADA has reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation was revised from MIG to HIG last week.

All about MHADA lottery 2026 The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have application deadlines been extended twice and prices reduced for Mumbai homes?

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

The most expensive apartment offered by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.