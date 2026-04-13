...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MHADA lottery 2026: More than 16,400 applications submitted for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

MHADA lottery 2026: The state housing authority has received over 16,400 applications for 2,640 affordable homes put up for sale in the annual lottery

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:45 am IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
Advertisement

The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 has received more than 16,400 applications in two weeks after announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 16,400 applications in two weeks after announcing the housing draw. (Picture for representational purposes only)(File Photo MHADA)

According to the data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 16,455 applications for 2,640 apartments up to the evening of April 12, 2026. Additionally, the state housing authority has received 8,529 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase apartments.

The last date for submission of the application is April 29, 2026. The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT. Applications by homebuyers can be submitted through the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

MHADA said the results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026.

Price range and project status

The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of 29 lakh to 6.82 crore, check full price list

According to the MHADA list, there are 4 apartments in the above 6 crore price range, 2 of which are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at 6.77 crore. The second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at 6.82 crore, making it MHADA's costliest apartment.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: More than half of the total 2,640 homes put on sale in Mumbai are still under construction

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between 2 crore and 4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over 29 lakh and 32 lakh, the list shows.

Of the 2,640 affordable homes MHADA put on sale in Mumbai, 47 are reserved for sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The costliest apartment, worth 6.82 crore, put up for sale by MHADA in South Mumbai's Tardeo, is reserved for sitting and former MLAs or MPs.

According to the MHADA list, these apartments mainly include homes in the mid-income group (MIG) and the high-income group (HIG).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

real estate news
Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
Home / Real Estate / MHADA lottery 2026: More than 16,400 applications submitted for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.