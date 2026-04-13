MHADA lottery 2026: More than 16,400 applications submitted for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 has received more than 16,400 applications in two weeks after announcing the housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market.

MHADA lottery 2026 has received more than 16,400 applications in two weeks after announcing the housing draw. (Picture for representational purposes only)(File Photo MHADA)

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According to the data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 16,455 applications for 2,640 apartments up to the evening of April 12, 2026. Additionally, the state housing authority has received 8,529 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase apartments.

The last date for submission of the application is April 29, 2026. The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT. Applications by homebuyers can be submitted through the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in.

MHADA said the results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026.

Price range and project status

The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

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{{^usCountry}} The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The costliest apartment put up by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The costliest apartment put up by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

According to the MHADA list, there are 4 apartments in the above ₹6 crore price range, 2 of which are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore. The second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it MHADA's costliest apartment.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: More than half of the total 2,640 homes put on sale in Mumbai are still under construction

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Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

Of the 2,640 affordable homes MHADA put on sale in Mumbai, 47 are reserved for sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The costliest apartment, worth ₹6.82 crore, put up for sale by MHADA in South Mumbai's Tardeo, is reserved for sitting and former MLAs or MPs.

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According to the MHADA list, these apartments mainly include homes in the mid-income group (MIG) and the high-income group (HIG).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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