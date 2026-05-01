MHADA lottery 2026: Prices cut by 7.5% on 1,221 of 2,640 affordable homes on sale in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has reduced prices by 7.5% for 1,221 apartments under its MHADA Lottery 2026, out of 2,640 homes on offer in the Mumbai real estate market, effectively lowering prices for 46% of the inventory. The price cuts apply to units in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli East, both areas of Mumbai.

MHADA lottery 2026 has reduced prices by 7.5% for 1,221 apartments under its MHADA Lottery 2026, out of 2,640 homes on offer in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only)(File Photo MHADA)

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The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has reduced prices for 1,221 apartments by 7.5% under its MHADA Lottery 2026, out of the total 2,640 homes on offer in Mumbai. This means prices for almost 46% of the total inventory in the housing draw have been slashed.

The price cuts apply to units in Kanamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East. According to MHADA, the Mumbai Board had been reviewing pricing for select units and has now implemented the reduction.

Following the revision, prices for 480 units in Building No. 2 at Kanamwar Nagar have been lowered from ₹1.45– ₹1.47 crore to ₹1.34– ₹1.36 crore.

For Building No. 3 in the same locality, prices of 741 units have been revised from ₹1.45– ₹1.48 crore to ₹1.34– ₹1.37 crore, MHADA said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Each tenement in this project will be provided with one car parking space free of cost, and applicants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by submitting their applications for the lottery," reads the MHADA statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Each tenement in this project will be provided with one car parking space free of cost, and applicants are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by submitting their applications for the lottery," reads the MHADA statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Application deadline extended to May 14; Draw scheduled for June 5 Costliest apartment of the MHADA lottery 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Application deadline extended to May 14; Draw scheduled for June 5 Costliest apartment of the MHADA lottery 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MHADA's most expensive apartment is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, priced at ₹6.82 crore in the High Income Group (HIG). The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MHADA's most expensive apartment is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, priced at ₹6.82 crore in the High Income Group (HIG). The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the MHADA list, there are 4 apartments in the above ₹6 crore price range, 2 of which are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore. The second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it MHADA's costliest apartment.

Also Read: MHADA puts 295 apartments up for sale in Pune district on a first-come, first-served basis

MHADA lottery application date and other details

In March 2026, MHADA announced a lottery for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

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The MHADA lottery 2026 has apartments for sale across areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, online applications can be submitted up to 11:59 PM on 14 May 2026, and the earnest money deposit can be paid online till 11:59 PM on 15 May 2026. Additionally, applicants can make EMD payments through RTGS/NEFT up to the banking hours of 15 May 2026.

The provisional list of received applications will be published on 22 May 2026 at 3:00 PM on MHADA’s official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in, the MHADA said.

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Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: More than half of the total 2,640 homes put on sale in Mumbai are still under construction

The MHADA said applicants can submit online claims and objections until 25 May 2026, 3:00 PM. The final list of accepted applications will be published on 29 May 2026 at 3:00 PM. The computerised lottery draw for allotment of flats will be conducted on 5 June 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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