Mithun Chakraborty refutes BMC's unauthorised construction notice: ‘Not one brick is illegal’

Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has issued a show-cause notice to Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty over alleged unauthorised construction at a bungalow near Erangal beach in Malad.

Chakraborty, however, denied the allegations, stating that he has already responded to the BMC’s notice.

Responding to the allegations of unauthorised construction, Chakraborty denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking to HT.com, he said, "I am told around 250 such notices are issued. However, I am very clear and have replied to the BMC. I can challenge that not even one inch or one brick is unauthorised."

The notice, issued under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, cites unauthorised construction, including two ground-floor structures with mezzanine floors and three temporary 10x10 units made of wooden planks, glass partitions, and AC sheet roofing, allegedly built without permission from the competent authority.

The notice dated May 10 directs Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty to provide a satisfactory explanation for the alleged unauthorised construction or face action at his own cost and risk.

According to the notice, if Chakraborty fails to show sufficient cause, the structures in question will be removed, altered, or demolished under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Mithun Chakraborty, a renowned Indian actor, producer, and politician, made his debut with the film Mrigayaa (1976), earning the National Film Award for Best Actor. His iconic role in Disco Dancer (1982) cemented his status as a cultural phenomenon, earning him the title ‘Disco King.’

Over his illustrious career spanning five decades, Mithun Chakraborty has acted in over 350 films across various languages, earning a reputation for his remarkable versatility. He has received numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2024. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Chakraborty has also served as a Rajya Sabha MP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021.