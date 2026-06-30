Mumbai property registrations expected to touch 13,302 in June; stamp duty collections likely to cross 1,000 crore

Mumbai recorded 80,221 property registrations across the primary and secondary markets during the first half of 2026, a 6% year-on-year increase, while stamp duty collections rose 4% to ₹6,968 crore, according to an analysis of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data by Knight Frank India.

Mumbai recorded 80,221 property registrations across the primary and secondary markets during the first half of 2026, a 6% year-on-year increase. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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In June alone, the city is estimated to register 13,302 property transactions, up 15% from a year earlier and the highest for the month in the past 14 years. The Maharashtra government is expected to collect around ₹1,077 crore in stamp duty from these registrations, the analysis showed.

Mumbai real estate market recorded over 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, up 7% year-on-year, marking the highest number of registrations for the month of May in the past 14 years.

How Mumbai's property registrations stack up

June 2026 is set to surpass the previous June peak recorded in 2025, reinforcing the sustained strength of Mumbai's housing market despite a high base. Property registrations are expected to rise 7.3% year-on-year, while stamp duty collections are projected to increase 4%, indicating a shift in the transaction mix, with a relatively higher share of mid-market home purchases compared with last year.

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{{^usCountry}} On a sequential basis, property registrations are expected to increase 7% over May 2026, while stamp duty collections are projected to rise 2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On a sequential basis, property registrations are expected to increase 7% over May 2026, while stamp duty collections are projected to rise 2%. {{/usCountry}}

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"Mumbai's residential market has maintained its strong momentum, with June 2026 recording the highest property registrations for the month in the past 14 years. This performance is achieved despite a high base from last year, underscoring the resilience of end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

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The market's strength is further reflected in H1 2026 registrations, which continued to grow on top of an already robust first half of 2025. While stamp duty collections remained largely stable over the same period last year, indicating a moderation in average transaction values, the healthy growth in registrations suggests that demand is becoming more broad-based across buyer segments rather than concentrated in higher-value transactions. This reinforces the depth and resilience of Mumbai's residential market, he added.

Also Read: Mumbai property registrations up 7% YoY to 12,315 in May, highest for the month in 14 years

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