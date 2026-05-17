Mumbai real estate: 5 top tallest residential buildings, apartment types and prices

India has around 250 tall buildings, either completed or under construction, with the Mumbai real estate market accounting for the largest share, followed by Hyderabad, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE India.

Mumbai real estate market accounts for the largest share, followed by Hyderabad, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE India. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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The report states that Mumbai ranks among Asia’s leading cities for tall buildings and is home to nearly 77% of India’s buildings taller than 150 metres. With more than 100 such towers already in the city, Mumbai is expected to remain the country’s tallest-building hub in the coming years.

What qualifies as a tall building in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government increased the height limit for high-rise buildings from 120 to 180 metres in 2025.

Approximately 40 floors can be accommodated in a 120-metre-high structure, and 50 to 60 floors in a 180-metre building. In Mumbai, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, including the Municipal Commissioner and its building proposal department, clears all proposals up to 180 metres. The BMC's high-rise building committee clears all proposals for buildings over 180 meters.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Top 6 locations in Mumbai’s real estate market that are witnessing redevelopment activity Below is the list of the top five tallest buildings in Mumbai’s real estate market, excluding under-construction structures {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Top 6 locations in Mumbai’s real estate market that are witnessing redevelopment activity Below is the list of the top five tallest buildings in Mumbai’s real estate market, excluding under-construction structures {{/usCountry}}

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1) Palais Royale

Leading the list is Palais Royale in Worli, currently Mumbai’s tallest completed residential tower, rising 320 metres with 88 floors. The project offers 4 BHK, 5 BHK and penthouse residences, according to Nobroker.com. The tower received a partial occupation certificate (OC) from the Mumbai civic body in 2025, as per media reports. Apartment prices are estimated to start from around ₹10 crore and can exceed ₹50 crore, depending on the size and floor level.

2) Minerva, Mahalaxmi

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Lokhandwala Minerva in Mahalaxmi is another prominent tall building, rising 301 metres with 79 floors, and the project comprises 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

The building is designed by Hafeez Contractor and is part of a larger 6.5-acre slum redevelopment and rehabilitation project. While 10 rehabilitation towers across five acres provide formal housing, community amenities, and social infrastructure, Minerva occupies the remaining 1.5 acres as the sale component.

Second on the list is Lokhandwala Minerva in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai’s second-tallest completed residential tower, rising 301 metres with 79 floors. Designed by Hafeez Contractor, the project offers luxury 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, priced typically from around ₹10 crore to over ₹16 crore, depending on the size and floor level, as per media reports.

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The tower is part of a larger 6.5-acre slum redevelopment and rehabilitation project. While 10 rehabilitation towers spread across five acres provide formal housing and community infrastructure, Minerva occupies the remaining 1.5 acres as the project’s sale component.

Also Read: Can homebuyers claim parking rights if no such space is mentioned in the sale agreement?

3) Piramal Aranya Arav, Byculla

Third on the list is Piramal Aranya Arav in Byculla, which rises 282.2 metres across 83 floors, according to Nobroker.com. Completed in 2022, the luxury tower offers 2-, 3-, and 4-BHK apartments. Prices typically start from around ₹5 crore and can go beyond ₹20 crore, depending on the configuration, floor level and views, as per media reports.

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Also Read: 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHKs in one residential complex: Can mixed apartment sizes become a pain point in housing societies?

4) Lodha World Tower, Lower Parel

Fourth on the list is Lodha World Tower in Lower Parel, which rises 280.2 metres with 76 floors. Completed in 2020, the luxury tower offers 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK residences, with apartment prices typically starting from around ₹9 crore and rising to over ₹40 crore for larger configurations and higher floors, as per media reports.

Another tower in the same complex, Lodha World View, stands 277.6 metres tall with 73 floors. Also completed in 2020, the project features 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, with prices generally ranging from around ₹8 crore to over ₹25 crore, depending on unit size and floor level, according to media reports.

5) 25 South, Prabhadevi

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Rounding out the list is 25 South by Wadhwa Group in Prabhadevi, which stands 270 metres tall with 65 floors. Completed in 2021, the luxury residential tower offers 3-, 4- and 5-BHK homes, according to Nobroker.com. ₹12 crore and can exceed ₹30 crore">Apartment prices typically start from around ₹12 crore and can exceed ₹30 crore, depending on the size, floor level and sea views, according to the media reports.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has one of the highest numbers of tall buildings in the world. Shenzhen, New York City, Dubai, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Tokyo rank high on the Global Financial Centres Index, according to a CBRE India report released in 2023.

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