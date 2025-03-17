Mumbai real estate: Macrotech Developers sells luxury apartment in Worli for 187 crore

In a big-ticket property deal, listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, has sold a 14,866 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹187.47 crore at a per sq ft price of over ₹1.26 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, has sold a 14,866 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹ 187.47 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Unsplash )

Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru housing markets.

According to the documents, SR Menon Properties LLP has purchased the 14,866 sq ft apartment in an under-construction project called Lodha Sea Face, which is being developed by Macrotech Developers.

Documents show that the transaction was registered on March 13, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹11.25 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The documents show that the apartment measuring over 14,865 sq ft was sold at a little over ₹1.26 lakh per sq ft. Worli, according to local brokers, has seen several luxury apartments sold for ₹1 lakh to ₹1.60 lakh per sq ft in the past.

SR Menon Properties LLP, an Indian Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), was incorporated in May 2024. The LLP has two designated partners: Radhika Narang Parasram and Sudhir Vijay Menon.

According to SquareYards' data, the project is spread across 1.5 acres and comprises 29 residential units featuring 5 BHK and 6 BHK configurations.

Meanwhile, an email query sent to Macrotech Developers did not get any response. SR Menon Properties LLP could not be reached for comment.

All about Worli real estate market

Worli is one of South Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.

Worli recorded 683 residential registrations across the primary and secondary markets, with a total transaction value of Rs. 7,326 crore between January and December 2024.

The average residential property price, including primary and secondary properties in the locality, stood at Rs. 84,754 per sq. ft. as of December 2024, as per data shared by SquareYards.