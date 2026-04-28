Mumbai redevelopment stalls: Majaswadi homeowners urge MHADA to act against 22 tenants refusing to vacate

A group of homeowners in Majaswadi, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, involved in a redevelopment project, has written to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) alleging that 22 society members are refusing to vacate their homes, thereby stalling redevelopment project.

Mumbai real estate: A group of homeowners in Majaswadi, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, involved in a redevelopment project, has written to the MHADA alleging that 22 society members are refusing to vacate their homes, thereby stalling redevelopment project (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

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Hindustan Times Real Estate had reported in January 2026 that MHADA lifted its stay and withdrew the stop-work notice on the long-delayed project. The stay was revoked after the project was taken over by Pune-based Mantra Group through the National Company Law Tribunal route. The group secured funding of ₹340 crore from ASK Property Fund, part of the ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, which Blackstone backs.

All about the housing project

Spread across 9 acres in Majaswadi, the project has remained stalled for 17 years and is estimated to have a development potential of over ₹3,000 crore.

The stalled project currently involves claims of nearly ₹525 crore from around 240 homebuyers, with total liabilities, including those of two joint venture partners, approaching ₹600 crore, affecting over 300 buyers. Along with the homebuyers in the sale component of the redevelopment project, there were 579 tenants on the land parcel.

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{{^usCountry}} MHADA had issued a stop-work notice in June 2022 to the erstwhile developer of the Majaswadi Sarvodayanagar Co-operative Housing Society for failing to complete the project. However, on December 30, 2025, MHADA withdrew the notice, clearing the way for construction to resume. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MHADA had issued a stop-work notice in June 2022 to the erstwhile developer of the Majaswadi Sarvodayanagar Co-operative Housing Society for failing to complete the project. However, on December 30, 2025, MHADA withdrew the notice, clearing the way for construction to resume. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In August 2025, Mantra Group took over the project through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route. The redevelopment dates back to 2008, when 576 tenants of the Majaswadi Sarvodayanagar Co-operative Housing Society decided to redevelop the colony and appointed a developer to execute the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2025, Mantra Group took over the project through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route. The redevelopment dates back to 2008, when 576 tenants of the Majaswadi Sarvodayanagar Co-operative Housing Society decided to redevelop the colony and appointed a developer to execute the project. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the developer constructed only three towers for 171 of the 576 tenants and also launched two sale towers, selling apartments to 350 homebuyers. To finance the project, the developer raised substantial funds, which amounted to ₹4,326.72 crore by the time the matter reached the NCLT.

Following repeated delays and failure to complete the project, homebuyers approached the NCLT as financial creditors and filed an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Last year, the NCLT appointed a resolution professional and invited developers to submit resolution plans. Of the 14 developers that expressed interest, five submitted bids, following which Mantra Properties and Developers Private Limited emerged as the successful resolution applicant and acquired the project.

According to the NCLT order, Mantra Properties submitted a ₹614 crore resolution plan, which includes completing the two sale towers and handing over possession to homebuyers within 18 months. Of the 576 original occupants of the colony, 171 tenants have already been rehabilitated into new homes, 92 tenants continue to reside on the plot with their homes yet to be demolished, while around 300 tenants have been temporarily relocated and are awaiting rehabilitation.

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Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

Current status of the project

Of the 579 residents, 171 had already been allotted homes by the erstwhile developer. Among the remaining tenants, around 300 had moved out but were not paid rent, while 92 continued to stay on the plot. After Mantra Developers took over, rent was paid to all eligible tenants undergoing rehabilitation. Subsequently, 70 families vacated, but 22 remained, said Sanjay Bane, chairman of Majaswadi Sarvodayanagar Co-operative Housing Society.

"This refusal from 22 tenants to vacate the plot has brought the project to a halt. The redevelopment project will take us from 200 sq ft homes to a 750 sq ft apartment. The 22 tenants are demanding three years of rent upfront from the new developer, a bank guarantee and many more demands, which makes it difficult for the project to move further. We have written to MHADA to pass an order on the hearing taken by us on the complaint, and we are also going to approach Bombay High Court (HC) over vacating the 22 tenants," Bane said.

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Also Read: RERA and structural defects: Can homebuyers challenge poor construction quality in housing projects?

What do the tenants who have not vacated have to say?

According to them, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority held a hearing at which they presented their demands.

"Our demands have been submitted to MHADA and the developer. We are not against the developer and are willing to vacate, subject to our demands. This includes a bank guarantee, PAA agreement, and market-rate rent for all 22 members. We are also seeking clarity on corpus and outright compensation. We are considering approaching the Bombay High Court and taking further action if required," said Arun Sawant, one of the 22 tenants who are yet to vacate the premises.

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An email query has been sent to Mantra Group. The story will be updated if a response is received. MHADA officials could not be reached for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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