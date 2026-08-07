Mumbai’s ‘dangerous buildings list’ explained: What the classification means and what residents should know

Every monsoon, Mumbai's civic authorities release lists of buildings declared 'dangerous' or 'dilapidated' by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). For thousands of residents, these notices serve as an urgent call to vacate homes deemed structurally unsafe, often triggering anxiety, uncertainty and questions about what lies ahead.

Mumbai real estate: Every monsoon, Mumbai's civic authorities release lists of buildings declared 'dangerous' or 'dilapidated' by the BMC and MHADA. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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But what exactly qualifies a building as ‘dangerous’? Why do both the BMC and MHADA issue separate lists? And what does such a classification mean for residents? Here's an explainer on how Mumbai's dangerous building classification works, why multiple authorities are involved, and what residents need to know if their building appears on the list.

Recently, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also identified 34 buildings as ‘highly dangerous’ (C-1 category) and directed residents to vacate them immediately. Authorities warned of the disconnection of water and electricity for non-compliance, stressing the move was a precautionary measure to prevent monsoon-related building collapse and protect lives.

Also Read: MHADA declares 82 buildings as 'most dangerous' in Central and South Mumbai, appeals to residents to vacate

What is the definition of a ‘dangerous building,’ in Mumbai?

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{{^usCountry}} A ‘dangerous building,’ also known as a dilapidated building, is one found to be structurally unsafe and poses a serious risk to life and property. Such structures may suffer from severe deterioration due to age, corrosion of steel reinforcement, weakened foundation, damaged load-bearing members, excessive water seepage, or years of inadequate maintenance. Owing to the annual monsoon-season risk, the authorities require residents to vacate these buildings. How does it play out in Mumbai? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A ‘dangerous building,’ also known as a dilapidated building, is one found to be structurally unsafe and poses a serious risk to life and property. Such structures may suffer from severe deterioration due to age, corrosion of steel reinforcement, weakened foundation, damaged load-bearing members, excessive water seepage, or years of inadequate maintenance. Owing to the annual monsoon-season risk, the authorities require residents to vacate these buildings. How does it play out in Mumbai? {{/usCountry}}

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In Mumbai, two agencies are responsible for identifying unsafe buildings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts citywide surveys of ageing and structurally vulnerable buildings, while MHADA undertakes annual pre-monsoon inspections of old cessed buildings under its jurisdiction in South and Central Mumbai.

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Based on these inspections, buildings found to be structurally unsafe or beyond repair are included in the list of dangerous buildings, following which residents are issued evacuation notices to vacate the premises.

The BMC classifies old and dilapidated buildings based on their structural condition. C1 buildings are deemed highly dangerous and require immediate evacuation and demolition. C2A buildings need evacuation for structural repairs, while C2B require repairs without evacuation. C3 buildings need only minor repairs and are considered fit for occupation with maintenance.

The exercise is intended to prevent tragedies during the rainy season. Every year, Mumbai witnesses incidents of building collapses, wall cave-ins and structural failures, many of which occur in ageing properties that have not undergone timely repairs or redevelopment. Authorities, therefore, ask residents to vacate such buildings before heavy rains arrive rather than after an emergency occurs.

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For occupants, being asked to leave a dangerous building can be emotionally and financially challenging. Many families have lived in these properties for decades and are reluctant to relocate because of their proximity to workplaces, schools and established communities. To facilitate evacuation, MHADA provides transit accommodation to eligible occupants of cessed buildings until redevelopment is completed. However, resistance to shifting often delays the evacuation process and, in turn, slows redevelopment projects.

Dangerous and dilapidated buildings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are managed by different authorities because ownership and jurisdiction vary, buildings under the BMC, MHADA, municipal corporations such as NMMC, CIDCO, or other public agencies each fall under their respective administrative and legal frameworks for structural audits, evacuation, and redevelopment.

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Also Read: Maharashtra Housing Act amendment to pave the way for redevelopment of 13k dilapidated buildings in Mumbai: Explained

82 most dangerous buildings in Mumbai

Ahead of the monsoon, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) released a list in May 2026 of 82 residential buildings in South and Central Mumbai classified as the city’s most dangerous structures requiring immediate evacuation.

After completing the pre-monsoon survey report, MHADA urged residents to vacate these buildings. According to MHADA, the list of 82 buildings also includes 43 buildings declared highly dangerous last year.

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The BMC is yet to announce its list of dilapidated buildings in city this year.