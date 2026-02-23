NBCC in discussions to secure a 139-acre housing and infrastructure project in Seychelles

The government's construction arm, NBCC (India) Limited, is in discussions to undertake infrastructure development, including housing, across nearly 139 acres on an island in Seychelles. The proposed project is expected to include affordable social housing, leisure and hospitality facilities, premium villas, a sports arena, and other social infrastructure. NBCC (India) Limited is in discussions to undertake infrastructure development, including housing, across nearly 139 acres on an island in Seychelles (NBCC)

In a statement issued on February 23, NBCC said Sebastien Pillay, vice-president of the Republic of Seychelles, visited NBCC’s headquarters in New Delhi, leading a high-level delegation. During the visit, Pillay met senior NBCC officials and expressed confidence in the company’s capabilities following a presentation highlighting its successful social housing project in the Maldives.

The Seychelles delegation held discussions with K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC and other senior officers of the company regarding projects in Seychelles.

Mahadevaswamy reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure solutions and expressed confidence in further deepening cooperation with Seychelles across multiple sectors.

“During the meeting, comprehensive presentations were made to the delegation outlining infrastructure development for an area of about 139 acres of an island. The proposed development would include affordable social housing, leisure and hospitality, premium villas, sports arena, social infrastructure etc. This visit builds upon earlier high-level deliberations by CMD, NBCC with the Government of Seychelles during his visit to Seychelles in January this year,” the company said in a statement.

"The delegation were also made aware of the capabilities of NBCC by showcasing the successful execution of the 2000 Social Housing Project at Hulhumale, Maldives," the statement said.

Also Read: Delhi–Meerut RRTS now fully operational: Will improved connectivity drive real estate demand along the corridor?

It should be noted that the company has completed its largest overseas EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project, the design and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumalé in the Maldives, with a contract value of $130 million. Funded by EXIM Bank of India under the Government of India’s NEIA framework, the project is regarded as a key symbol of India–Maldives cooperation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally handed over the completed flats to the Maldivian government in 2025.

Also Read: SC comes to the rescue of Supertech homebuyers, upholds NCLAT order asking NBCC to take over stalled projects

NBCC (India) Limited is also currently executing the construction of the Indian Chancery Building, along with a Cultural Centre and residential units in Seychelles.