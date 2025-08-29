NCR Transport Corporation working on housing, commercial plans along Delhi-Meerut corridor

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working with the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare zonal and regional master plans for residential and commercial development along the 82-km Delhi–Meerut rapid rail corridor. NCRTC, with UP govt, is drafting master plans to integrate housing and commercial projects along the Delhi–Meerut rapid rail corridor, pending local body approvals. (Representational image) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Rajat Gosain, Group General Manager (Planning), NCRTC, said the initiative aims to integrate housing projects with the transit system to improve ease of living and quality of life for residents.

Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Ease of Living and Ease of Travel – Urban Mobility and Quality of Life' during the 17th NAREDCO National Convention in Delhi, Gosain said that the plans would require consent from local bodies, including those in Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

"The master and regional plans for proposed residential and commercial colonies along the corridor will be finalised once approvals are obtained from the concerned authorities. The town-planning process will then be taken up in consultation with stakeholders," he said.

While Gosain did not specify a timeline for approvals, he said the work is in progress and, once implemented, the project would help transform areas along the corridor, particularly Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.