Delhi to Meerut South in 40 minutes: All about the Namo Bharat RRTS corridor inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Sunday, connecting Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to take a ride on the Namo Bharat train during the inauguration of the 13 km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

During the event, PM Modi took a ride on a Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar station, interacting with children and passengers along the way.

The inauguration of the Delhi section marks the arrival of Namo Bharat trains in the national capital, expanding the RRTS network.

The 55-km RRTS corridor, from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, with 11 stations, is now operational. Passenger services will begin at 5 pm, with trains running every 15 minutes.

The fare for a journey from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South is ₹150 for the standard coach and ₹225 for the premium coach.

This follows the inauguration of the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot on October 20 last year.

The newly inaugurated 13 km section includes a 6 km underground stretch, featuring the key Anand Vihar station. This major transit hub connects the Blue and Pink Lines of the Delhi Metro, a railway station, and a bus terminal.

It also marks the first time Namo Bharat trains will operate on an underground section within Delhi. The New Ashok Nagar RRTS station will provide an interchange with the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

With the launch of the new RRTS section, Delhi is now seamlessly connected to Meerut, cutting travel time by a third. Commuters can now travel from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South in under 40 minutes, offering a faster and more efficient travel option.

Spanning 82 km, the Namo Bharat corridor connects Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. It boasts 16 Namo Bharat stations and nine additional Meerut Metro stations, offering a comprehensive and transformative regional transit experience.

With PTI inputs