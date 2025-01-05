PM Modi to launch projects worth over 12,000 crore in Delhi today

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, worth over ₹12,000 crore, in Delhi on Sunday, including a section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, giving the national capital its first connectivity of the rapid transit system. PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will first inaugurate the 13 km stretch between Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and New Ashok Nagar (Delhi), worth around ₹4,600 crore.

At 11:15 am, PM Modi will undertake a ride in a Namo Bharat train between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar stations, the release noted.

The prime minister will also open the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹1,200 crore. The first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated, it will benefit west Delhi areas such as Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri etc.

Meanwhile, the projects for which foundation stone will be laid, include the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of the Delhi Metro (also under Phase-IV) and a new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini in the Capital.

The Rithala section will connect Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi and Haryana. The project will cost approximately ₹6,230 crore.

Meanwhile, the building for CARI in Rohini will be constructed at around ₹185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure.

The building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.

(With inputs from ANI)