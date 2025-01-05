Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi to launch projects worth over 12,000 crore in Delhi today

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2025 08:11 AM IST

The projects to be inaugurated include the 13 km stretch between Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, worth over 12,000 crore, in Delhi on Sunday, including a section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, giving the national capital its first connectivity of the rapid transit system.

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi RRTS stretch today

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will first inaugurate the 13 km stretch between Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) and New Ashok Nagar (Delhi), worth around 4,600 crore.

At 11:15 am, PM Modi will undertake a ride in a Namo Bharat train between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar stations, the release noted.

The prime minister will also open the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around 1,200 crore. The first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated, it will benefit west Delhi areas such as Krishna Park, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri etc.

Meanwhile, the projects for which foundation stone will be laid, include the 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of the Delhi Metro (also under Phase-IV) and a new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini in the Capital.

The Rithala section will connect Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi and Haryana. The project will cost approximately 6,230 crore.

Also Read: PM Modi lays foundation stone for two new DU campuses, Veer Savarkar college

Meanwhile, the building for CARI in Rohini will be constructed at around 185 crore. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure.

The building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, ensuring an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On