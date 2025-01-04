New Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi announced that the foundation stone for a new Delhi Metro corridor from Rithala to Kundli will be laid on Sunday. Delhi Metro's Rithala-Kundli corridor to open soon

During a press briefing, she said that the Regional Rapid Transit System project connecting regions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan will be inaugurated, along with the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park.

The Delhi government has contributed ₹1,260 crore to the RRTS project, which is jointly funded by the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, she said.

"The new Rithala-Kundli metro corridor and the RRTS project represent a significant milestone in strengthening inter-state connectivity and easing transport challenges," Atishi said.

"The extension of the Magenta Line will also improve accessibility in West Delhi, reducing travel time and making commuting more convenient," she added.

The RRTS project will connect key regions across the participating states, and priority is given to setting up three corridors: the Delhi-Alwar corridor, the Delhi-Panipat corridor, and the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Atishi highlighted that the Delhi Metro network, which was 193 km in 2014-15, has doubled to 393 km under the A Government, with 250 km currently under construction.

The daily ridership of the Delhi Metro has also surged from 24 lakh in 2014-15 to over 60 lakh, reflecting significant growth in its utility, she said.

Atishi also noted that the Delhi Government has invested ₹7,278 crore in metro expansion since 2014-15, enabling the construction of new lines, the addition of new coaches, and network extensions, including the Blue Line to Noida Electronic City, the Green Line to Bahadurgarh, and the Pink Line connecting Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar.

Highlighting another milestone, Atishi mentioned the recent expansion of the Airport Metro Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

Together, these projects aim to enhance the public transport network, reduce traffic congestion, and contribute significantly to the economic growth of Delhi and its neighbouring states, Atishi said.

She further emphasized that the first segment of the RRTS, connecting Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, will also be inaugurated tomorrow, marking a significant step in improving regional connectivity and boosting economic growth in the NCR.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.