An aerial view of a newly-built station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor ahead of its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an additional 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar on Sunday.

PM Modi in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for several developmental projects worth over ₹12,000 crore, including the Namo Bharat rapid transit train in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. Key project details -A 13-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around ₹4,600 crore, will give the national capital its first rapid transit train....Read More

-PM Modi will inaugurate the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, worth around ₹1,200 crore. The project is expected to benefit the residents of West Delhi.

-He will also lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore. The project will enhance connectivity between North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. It is expected to cost around ₹185 crore.

-Ahead of the event, Delhi and Ghaziabad police have issued traffic advisories for commuters to ease vehicular movement.

Check routes to avoid in Delhi here

Check traffic advisories for Ghaziabad here