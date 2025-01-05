PM Modi in Delhi updates: PM Modi undertakes train ride from Sahibabad RRTS station
PM Modi in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone for several developmental projects worth over ₹12,000 crore, including the Namo Bharat rapid transit train in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. Key project details -A 13-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around ₹4,600 crore, will give the national capital its first rapid transit train....Read More
-PM Modi will inaugurate the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, worth around ₹1,200 crore. The project is expected to benefit the residents of West Delhi.
-He will also lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore. The project will enhance connectivity between North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini, New Delhi. The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. It is expected to cost around ₹185 crore.
-Ahead of the event, Delhi and Ghaziabad police have issued traffic advisories for commuters to ease vehicular movement.
Check routes to avoid in Delhi here
Check traffic advisories for Ghaziabad here
PM Modi in Delhi updates: AAP says PM Modi's ‘aapda’ remark ‘abused’ Kejriwal
AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Papua’ remark was an abuse of Arvind Kejriwal, who ‘brought a transformative model’ for Delhi.
“This kind of person was abused by PM Modi. I feel 'aapda' is on BJP this time, who don't have any CM face, no vision, agenda. The only 'aapda' on Delhi is of law and order, which is a direct responsibility of Amit Shah, BJP, where they have failed,” said Kakkar.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: ‘Transport sector expanded on a very large scale’, says CM Atishi
Delhi chief minister Atishi said the national capital's transport facilities have expanded on a “very large” scale in the last decade.
“With today's inauguration of the metro line and RRTS, Delhi is starting to become a model in the transport sector in the country and the world,” Atishi said.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: CM Atishi congratulates people of Delhi
PM Modi in Delhi updates: Delhi chief minister Atishi congratulated the people of national capital ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of several projects.
“I would like to congratulate all the people of Delhi. The Delhi government and the central government are jointly taking the transport sector in Delhi far ahead,” Atishi said.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: Union Minister hails ‘metro revolution’
Union minister of parliamentary and minority affairs Kiren Rijiju hailed ‘metro revolution’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.
“Bringing Cities Closer, Changing Lives! Under Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership, the #MetroRevolutionInIndia has transformed urban mobility, connecting millions & empowering dreams.From 248 km in 2014 to over 1,000 km today, this is progress that touches every life!,” Rijiju said in a post on X.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: ‘Committed to expand regional connectivity’, says PM Modi
“We are committed to expanding regional connectivity in Delhi as well as making travel convenient. In this series, I will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many projects today at around 12:15 pm. Before this, I will inaugurate the Sahibabad-Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Corridor,” said PM Modi in a post on X.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: Photo of Namo Bharat train from trial run
PM Modi in Delhi updates: ‘Important day for Delhi-NCR’, says PM Modi
“Today is a very important day for Delhi-NCR. Today, for the first time, the Namo Bharat train will enter the capital, and there will also be an opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many development projects, including the expansion of the Delhi Metro,” said PM Modi in a post on X.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: BJP leader attacks Congress' ‘cynicism’
PM Modi in Delhi updates: “PM Narendra Modi is continuously striving for convenience, comfort, and connectivity for the people of Delhi... Metro Phase 4 will ease traffic and pollution. Congress' cynicism and criticism never end,” said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla.
PM Modi in Delhi updates: Congress' New Delhi candidate questions ‘delay’ in inaugurating projects
Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, questioned the timing of inaugurating development projects.
“People understand all this is being done just because elections are around the corner. Kejriwal and PM Modi are doing the same thing, and both keep raising questions on one another. Neither of them can answer why all these development projects were not started in the last 10 years and why it is being done just days before MCC is implemented. We will contest the elections on 10 years of Congress rule in Delhi and the shortcomings of BJP and AAP governments,” said Dikshit.