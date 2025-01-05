PM Modi in Delhi today to inaugurate development projects | Routes to avoid

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory implementing restrictions and diversions across the national capital from 9 am to 4 pm in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New Delhi event. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the traffic movement is expected to be heavy on certain roads.(ANI)

Traffic limitations have been imposed in northwest Delhi due to the VVIP movement.

Notably, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on Sunday in Delhi.

Traffic to remain regulated on these roads:

According to Delhi Traffic police, given PM Modi’s visit to East Delhi, the traffic movement is expected to be heavy on certain roads.

READ | 14-yr-old Delhi student stabbed to death outside Shakarpur school

To ensure smooth movement of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic will remain closed or regulated on the following roads:

NH-9 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageway)

NH-24 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageway)

Ghazipur Road (Kondli to Noida Link Road)

New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road (Sarpanch Chowk to Holiday Inn Red Light)

Ghazipur Nala Road (Kondli to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station)

Chilla Border to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station

Noida Link Road (Chilla Border to Akshardham Mandir)

Additionally, commuters using Ghazipur Road, New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road, and Noida Link Road have been advised to plan their journey due to heavy traffic.

PM Modi's Delhi event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹12,200 crore at around 12:15 PM on Sunday in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in Namo Bharat Train at around 11:15 AM from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around ₹1,200 crore and lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around ₹6,230 crore.