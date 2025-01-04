Namo Bharat train inauguration in UP's Ghaziabad on Jan 5, PM Modi to attend | Check traffic advisory

Ahead of the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday, January 5, the traffic police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has issued an advisory for limiting impact on vehicular movement. The 12 kilometer stretch of RRTS will connect the Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar. (Sakib Ali/HT File Photo)

The 13-kilomere stretch of RRTS will connect the Sahibabad station of Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar via Anand Vihar in Delhi. The entire Delhi section of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to bring down the travel time between the national capital and Meerut to about an hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is will visit the RRTS station in Sahibabad and take a ride on the newly inaugurated Namo Bharat train till the New Ashok Nagar station at around 11 am.

The Ghaziabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the "proposed VVIP visit in Commissionerate Ghaziabad on January 5" from Hindon Air Force Station entry Gate to UP Gate via Mohan Nagar-Vasundhara-Vaishali. The restrictions will remain imposed from 7 am till the end of the program, the advisory read.

Routes to avoid on Sunday, Jan 5

Movement of all types of heavy, medium or light commercial vehicles will be completely restricted between Mohan Nagar and Hindon Air Force Station entry gate.

All vehicles will be fully restricted between Mohan Nagar and UP Gate.

All vehicles from Karangate roundabout towards Hindon Air Force Station entry gate will also be fully restricted.

Movement of all types of vehicles from Rotary roundabout via Nagdwar towards Hindon Air Force Station entry gate will also be completely restricted.

During the event, movement of all types of vehicles will be restricted between Hindon Air Force Station entry gate and Vaishali Metro (via Mohan Nagar).

The advisory issued by Additional DCP of the traffic police department also provided four key mobile numbers.

Traffic helpline number: 9643322904, 0120-2986100

Traffic Inspector, headquarters - Santosh Singh Chauhan (mobile): 7007847097

Traffic Inspector, IV - Manoj Kumar Singh (mobile): 8130674912

Traffic Inspector, V - Ajay Kumar (mobile): 9219005151

The Ghaziabad traffic police requested commuters to take alternate routes during this time.

Notably, the trial run for the Namo Bharat RRTS trains began in the national capital in the first week of October 2024 from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar and further to New Ashok Nagar station. The certification for the same from Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) was recently obtained, an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had said.

At present, Namo Bharat train operates on a 42 km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South, covering nine stations - Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

With Sunday's inauguration, the stretch will increase to 54 kilometer and will have 11 RRTS stations.