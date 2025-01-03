Modi to inaugurate four projects in Delhi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of four major projects on Sunday, which includes three public transport projects and one related to health infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

The much-awaited Delhi section of the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) will be inaugurated on Sunday along with the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park extension of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the new building of the Central Ayurvedic Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini and the recently-approved Rithala-Narela-Kondli corridor that is part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4.

Officials said that Modi is expected to visit the RRTS station in Sahibabad and take a ride on the Namo Bharat train till the New Ashok Nagar station. Following this, he will attend an event at the Delhi Metro site in Rithala where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of all four projects.

This 12km stretch of RRTS that will be inaugurated on Sunday will connect Sahibabad RRTS station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS via Anand Vihar. The entire Delhi section of the 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to about an hour.

“The trial run for the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains started in Delhi in the first week of October from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar and further to New Ashok Nagar station. The certification from Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has recently been obtained,” said an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

Currently, Namo Bharat train operates on a 42km stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut South, covering nine stations of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. With the operationalisation of Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar section, the operational length will increase to 54km with 11 RRTS stations.

The second project to be inaugurated — Krishna Park Extension — will be the first fully operational Metro station of Phase 4 which will see DMRC operationalise a 2.5km section on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram extension of the Magenta Line, which starts from Botanical Garden. The sole station on this stretch is underground, which will also have full-screen platform doors (FSD) – a feature seen currently only at the Airport Express Line. Phase 3 Metro lines such as the existing Magenta and Pink line corridors have half-platform screen doors.

Krishna Park Extension is the first station on the 28.9km long Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, which has 21 more stations. The entire line is likely to be ready by mid-2026.

“The section, which has just one Metro station, will help benefit people of Krishna Park and nearby neighbourhoods, including Meera Bagh, in using the Magenta Line. Earlier, they would have to go to Janakpuri West,” a DMRC official had said previously.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Rithala-Narela-Kundli extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro, which will see the Delhi Metro make its fourth foray into Haryana after the Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh). The corridor, which will be 26.4-km-long, is expected to be completed in 2029.

The corridor’s approved cost is 6,230 crore and will be an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor. It is expected to boost connectivity to the north-western parts of the national capital in areas such as Narela, Bawana and parts of Rohini. This entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of which will be elevated.

The stations approved include Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathpur.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the new building of Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in sector 28, Rohini, on Sunday. CARI, a peripheral institute of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of Ayush, was first established in 1979.

“The first branch of CARI was housed in a rented building and is currently running at road number 66, Punjabi Bagh. The new building will occupy an area of roughly 2.92 acres and will have a hospital with about 100 beds,” said Bharti, the director of CARI.

Bharti added that the approved budget for the new building is ₹187 crore.

“CARI provides health care facilities to the general public through Ayurveda with immense focus on clinical research. The OPD and medicine distribution is free of cost and we also give specialised treatment in Ayurveda like panchakarma and ksharasutra,” Bharti added.

Officials added that the new state-of-the art- facility will be dedicated to advancing Ayurveda research and innovation.