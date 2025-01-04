Metro section, first Namo Bharat connectivity: PM Modi to flag off big projects in Delhi on Jan 5 | Details

It is a big day for Delhi on Sunday, January 5, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate several development projects worth more than ₹12,200 crore, in the run up to the assembly elections in the city. PM Modi will inaugurate several development projects in Delhi on January 5(PTI)

One of the key projects being launched is the new 13-kilometre corridor the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Rapid Rail (RRTS) which is worth ₹4,600 crore.

The new corridor of Rapid Rail will connect Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad with New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, marking the the first step in Namo Bharat connectivity for the national capital.

The press release stated, “This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with unmatched safety and reliability.”

Projects to be inaugurated in Delhi by PM Modi on Jan 5

A 13-kilometer stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, worth around ₹ 4,600 crore, will be inaugurated by PM Modi. At 11: 15 am, PM Modi is scheduled to take a ride on the Namo Bharat train.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 2.8 km Delhi Metro Phase-IV stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park, a project worth approximately ₹ 1,200 crore.

The prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 26.5 km long Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV which is worth ₹ 6,230 crore. This will enhance the connectivity in the north-western region of Delhi and Haryana.

