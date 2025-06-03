NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over 300 crore in Haryana

Mumbai-based NeoLiv, a fund-led real estate developer, has sold 263 plots in its first residential project NeoLiv Grand Park in Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over ₹300 crore. Mumbai-based NeoLiv, a fund-led real estate developer, has sold 263 plots in its first housing project in Haryana, generating sales worth over ₹ 300 crore. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

NeoLiv said it has sold the entire inventory in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' located in Sector 70 at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over ₹300 crore. The project is spread across 19.46 acres and offered 263 plots for sale.

The project is designed by world renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor and UK headquartered BDP India and includes a 3-acre urban forest and a 30,000 sq ft club, the statement said.

Located in Sonipat, NeoLiv Grand Park lies within a few minutes from North Delhi and near the upcoming Delhi Metro Line, Delhi-Sonipat Rapid Rail, KMP Expressway and UER -2, the statement said.

“The overwhelming response to NeoLiv Grand Park reaffirms buyer’s preference to place their trust in professionally driven and fund backed real estate developers with a deep understanding of consumer preference, meticulous -planning and high focus on delivering high quality products,” said Mohit Malhotra, founder and CEO of NeoLiv.

NeoLiv is founded by Mohit Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with 360 ONE, a wealth management firm with over $65 billion in assets under management.