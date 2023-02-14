Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Zealand house prices edge higher in January: Report

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January compared with the previous month.

New Zealand house prices edged higher in January but high interest rates, lower borrowing capacity and reports about a possible recession were keeping homes on the market longer, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January compared with the previous month, and were down 13.2% from a year ago, according to REINZ.

Chief Executive Jen Baird said prices continued to ease but the pace of the decline was steadying and the market showed "glimpses of new life."

"In seasonally adjusted terms, this month's numbers show a January that performed better than expected," Baird said.

