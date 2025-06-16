Omaxe expands footprint in Punjab, invests 1,000 crore in first phase of New Amritsar township

Omaxe Ltd, a listed real estate company, is expanding its footprint in Punjab with the launch of its new integrated township, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries. Located 12 minutes from the Golden Temple, the company has acquired 260 acres for the project. In the first phase, it will develop 127 acres with an investment of over ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on June 16. Omaxe launches integrated township in Amritsar, 12 minutes from Golden Temple; to develop plots on 127 acres in first phase. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The project has received RERA registration and all necessary approvals and will be developed in phases. In the initial phase, Omaxe is offering residential plots of 300, 500, and 1,000 sq yards, with completion expected in about four years, the company said in a statement.

The initial investment is being funded through internal accruals. The company said that with positive market response and sanctions from financial institutions, the project has achieved financial closure. Depending on future requirements, Omaxe may explore additional funding options to support further development.

“With this project, Omaxe is not just expanding geographically but also reinforcing its role in shaping the urban transformation of Punjab. New Amritsar is expected to emerge as a key destination for residents and investors looking for thoughtfully planned living spaces in the city," the statement said.

These plots will be part of a larger master plan that also includes commercial spaces, a school, an exclusive clubhouse, and community infrastructure. The township will include wide internal roads, landscaped greens, walking and cycling tracks, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, and 24x7 security, it said.

Omaxe already has a presence across six cities in Punjab like New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Derabassi, Amritsar, and Bathinda. With this new project, the company is reaffirming its long-term commitment to the region’s real estate development and urban infrastructure growth, the company said in a statement.

“New Amritsar represents a natural extension of our vision to create well-planned, modern urban communities that serve both current needs and future growth. The township is just 12 minutes from the Golden Temple and will soon include a hotel to further enhance its appeal. In the future, we also see the opportunity to expand this township through new land acquisitions,” said Mohit Goel, managing director, Omaxe Ltd.

“We have demonstrated our capabilities by developing a 1,000+ acre township that has become one of the most loved destinations for homebuyers and commercial buyers across the entire Tricity region. With New Amritsar, we are committed to building the same trust and delivering a self-sustained ecosystem that supports a better quality of life,” he said.

The New Amritsar township benefits from a region undergoing rapid infrastructure transformation. The upcoming 99 km Nakodar-Amritsar branch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which passes directly by New Amritsar, will significantly reduce travel times to Delhi and Jammu by 2026.

In addition, the Amritsar Ring Road, a 98 km greenfield, four-lane highway encircling the city, is under construction and further enhances connectivity. Complementing these, the 4.5 km Elevated Road corridor links central Amritsar to the township, with planned extensions toward the university, the statement said.

Additionally, the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport is undergoing Rs 300 crore expansion to double its capacity, boosting global accessibility, it added.

Over the past 37 years, Omaxe has established a presence in 31 cities across 8 states in North and Central India and has delivered over 135 million sq ft of developed space.

