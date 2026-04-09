Plix co-founder Rishubh Satiya buys 125 crore luxury apartment at Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli

Rishubh Satiya, co-founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited, the parent company of plant-based nutrition brand Plix, along with his family, purchased a luxury apartment at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹125.53 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Mumbai real estate update: Rishubh Satiya, co-founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited, the parent company of plant-based nutrition brand Plix, along with his family, purchased a luxury apartment in Worli for ₹ 125.53 crore.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

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The duplex unit has a RERA carpet area of 9,308 sq ft (864.85 sq m), plus an additional 328 sq ft, bringing the total registered area to 988.13 sq m, the documents showed.

The deal was registered on March 24, 2026.

Rishubh Satiya could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: SoBo–Worli apartment prices in Western suburb: Are Borivali, Goregaon and Andheri catching up with South Mumbai?

Founded in 2018, Plix (The Plant Fix) operates under Satiya Nutraceuticals and focuses on plant-based nutrition. Marico Limited acquired a 60% stake in the company for ₹380.04 crore, according to media reports.

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{{^usCountry}} Located in one of Mumbai’s prime residential hubs, Oberoi Three Sixty West is known for its luxury design, premium amenities, and sea-facing residences. The project comprises two towers offering 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, duplexes, and penthouses, and received its occupation certificate in 2022. The sea-view project presumably takes its name from its 360-metre height, and all apartments face west. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Located in one of Mumbai’s prime residential hubs, Oberoi Three Sixty West is known for its luxury design, premium amenities, and sea-facing residences. The project comprises two towers offering 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, duplexes, and penthouses, and received its occupation certificate in 2022. The sea-view project presumably takes its name from its 360-metre height, and all apartments face west. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The development has attracted several high-profile buyers in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development has attracted several high-profile buyers in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti acquired two apartments in the project for ₹160 crore last year, while the Indiana Group purchased a unit for ₹76 crore. In early 2025, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their apartment in the tower for ₹80 crore. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor bought a home here for around ₹60 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti acquired two apartments in the project for ₹160 crore last year, while the Indiana Group purchased a unit for ₹76 crore. In early 2025, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their apartment in the tower for ₹80 crore. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor bought a home here for around ₹60 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vandana Ramnani ...Read More Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia. Read Less

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