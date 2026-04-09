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Plix co-founder Rishubh Satiya buys 125 crore luxury apartment at Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai real estate deal: Rishubh Satiya, co-founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited, along with his family, has purchased a luxury apartment in Worli 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 01:35 pm IST
By Vandana Ramnani
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Rishubh Satiya, co-founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited, the parent company of plant-based nutrition brand Plix, along with his family, purchased a luxury apartment at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for 125.53 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Mumbai real estate update: Rishubh Satiya, co-founder of Satiya Nutraceuticals Private Limited, the parent company of plant-based nutrition brand Plix, along with his family, purchased a luxury apartment in Worli for 125.53 crore.(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The duplex unit has a RERA carpet area of 9,308 sq ft (864.85 sq m), plus an additional 328 sq ft, bringing the total registered area to 988.13 sq m, the documents showed.

The deal was registered on March 24, 2026.

Rishubh Satiya could not be reached for a comment.

Also Read: SoBo–Worli apartment prices in Western suburb: Are Borivali, Goregaon and Andheri catching up with South Mumbai?

Founded in 2018, Plix (The Plant Fix) operates under Satiya Nutraceuticals and focuses on plant-based nutrition. Marico Limited acquired a 60% stake in the company for 380.04 crore, according to media reports.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vandana Ramnani

Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.

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Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
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Home / Real Estate / Plix co-founder Rishubh Satiya buys 125 crore luxury apartment at Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli
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