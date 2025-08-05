Pune real estate: K Raheja Corp subsidiary buys 7.43-acre land parcel near Pune for 195 crore

Mumbai-based real estate developer K Raheja Corp's subsidiary, KRC Queens Pvt Ltd, has acquired 7.43 acres of land in Mahalunge near Hinjewadi on Pune’s outskirts for ₹195 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Pune real estate update: The land purchased by K Raheja Corp has development potential of 1.51 lakh sq metres (16.28 lakh sq ft), translating to a saleable area of around 17 lakh sq ft (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The land, reserved for residential construction, is part of a notified integrated township project. As per the agreement, the plot offers a development potential of 1.51 lakh sq metres (16.28 lakh sq ft), translating to a saleable area of around 17 lakh sq ft.

According to the documents, K Raheja Corp’s subsidiary purchased the land from Pune-based Mahalunge Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd.

The transaction was registered on July 21, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of ₹13.67 crore.

An email query sent to K Raheja Corp and Mahalunge Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

K Raheja Corp's recent Mumbai land deal

K Raheja Corp in January 2025, had entered into an agreement to purchase 5.75 acres of land in Mumbai's Kandivali area for ₹466 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Global E-Service Private Limited (formerly The New Vinod Silk Mills) sold the land to the developer K Raheja's subsidiary, K Raheja Corp Real Estate. The parcel is located on Ashok Chakravarty Road in Kandivali East, and the transaction was signed on December 22, 2024. The company bought the land parcel along with the building known as Vinod House.

Recent land deals in the Pune real estate market

In a similar land deal in Pune’s real estate market, Godrej Properties announced on June 2, 2025, that it had acquired a 14-acre land parcel in the Kharadi-Wagholi area.

The company plans to develop a group housing project on the site, with a potential developable area of approximately 3.7 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of ₹4,200 crore.

In February 2025, Pune-based Westcon Space Private Limited, an arm of Solitaire Group, purchased around four hectares (almost 10 acres) of land in Pune's Wagholi area for ₹129 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.com

According to property registration documents accessed by Squareyards, Chennai-based Casagrand Millenia Private Limited purchased a land parcel in Pune's Wagholi for Rs. 126.04 crore in January 2025.