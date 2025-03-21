Pune real estate: Property registrations remain flat at 19,012 in February with a 1% YoY increase

Pune's real estate market remained flat in February 2025 with a meagre 1% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in property registrations totalling 19,012, compared to 18,791 in the same period during last year, according to data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). Pune's real estate market remained flat in February 2025 with a meagre 1% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in property registrations totalling 19,012. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

However, stamp duty collections for the Pune district increased by 7.6% in February 2025, totalling ₹712 crore, compared to the ₹662 crore collected in February 2024.

In comparison to January 2025, however, property registrations increased by 12% to 19,012 from 17,449. Stamp duty collections in January 2025 were ₹638 crore, according to data collated by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.

Pune real estate market is steady

According to Knight Frank India, the Pune real estate market remained steady in February 2025 and has strong buyer confidence.

“Pune’s real estate market remained steady, with 19,012 property registrations recorded in February 2025. The growing demand for high-value homes, particularly those priced above ₹1 crore, highlights strong buyer confidence in the premium segment. Larger homes continue to attract interest, driven by evolving lifestyle preferences and affordability, supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades. These trends reinforce Pune’s position as a resilient and attractive destination for homebuyers.”

According to Knight Frank India, the demand for homes priced above ₹1 crore and above has risen significantly, from 14% in February 2024 to 16% in February 2025.

The report said that this shift highlights Pune's real estate market's growing preference for premium housing.

The demand for larger apartments remains strong, with the share of units exceeding 800 sq ft rising from 24% in February 2024 to 32% in February 2025.

This trend underscores the continued preference for spacious homes in the post-pandemic era, Knight Frank India highlighted in its monthly report on the property registrations in Pune district.

Where are homebuyers purchasing in the Pune district?

In February 2025, Central Pune—including Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)—maintained its lead in residential transactions, accounting for 76% of the market, according to the Knight Frank India report.

However, this represented a slight decline from the previous year as emerging developments in other parts of the city catered to evolving homebuyer preferences. West Pune, which includes Mawal, Mulshi, and Velhe, held the second-largest share at 12%, while North, South, and East Pune collectively contributed 11% of transactions during the same period, the report added.