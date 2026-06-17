Puravankara acquires 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 800 crore

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Limited has acquired a 9.73-acre land parcel at Sanna Ammanikere in North Bengaluru's airport corridor to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue potential of ₹800 crore.



In a regulatory filing dated June 17, the company said it had completed the acquisition of the land parcel. However, Puravankara did not disclose the acquisition cost or the identity of the seller.

Bengaluru real estate: Puravankara Limited has acquired a 9.73-acre land parcel in North Bengaluru's rapidly developing airport corridor (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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The outright acquisition has a development potential of approximately 0.89 million sq ft, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹800 crore, the company said.

The acquisition reinforces Puravankara’s strategy of strengthening its presence across high-growth Bengaluru micro-markets through a balanced mix of outright purchases and capital-efficient partnerships. The upcoming residential development will cater to the growing demand for thoughtfully designed homes in well-connected urban growth corridors, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} “This acquisition reflects our conviction in the long-term potential of North Bengaluru and our focus on securing high quality land parcels in strategic corridors. As we enter our next phase of growth, we will continue to build a strong development pipeline through disciplined capital allocation, faster turnaround from acquisition to launch, and projects that respond to the evolving aspirations of today’s homebuyers,” said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited. Puravankara bets on Devanahalli growth corridor with new land acquisition {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This acquisition reflects our conviction in the long-term potential of North Bengaluru and our focus on securing high quality land parcels in strategic corridors. As we enter our next phase of growth, we will continue to build a strong development pipeline through disciplined capital allocation, faster turnaround from acquisition to launch, and projects that respond to the evolving aspirations of today’s homebuyers,” said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited. Puravankara bets on Devanahalli growth corridor with new land acquisition {{/usCountry}}

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The land parcel is located in the Devanahalli growth corridor, with connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport and access to key employment hubs. The region continues to benefit from the northward expansion of Bengaluru’s technology, aerospace, logistics and commercial ecosystems, supported by major infrastructure developments such as the Airport Metro, Satellite Town Ring Road, Aerospace Park and Airport City.

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“This acquisition further consolidates our presence in Bengaluru, our largest and most strategic market. North Bengaluru is increasingly being shaped by employment-led growth, improving infrastructure and genuine end-user demand. This project gives us the opportunity to create a well-planned residential community that brings together scale, connectivity, amenities and the quality of living that discerning homebuyers expect from Puravankara,” said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited.

The announcement follows Puravankara’s recent acquisitions and joint development agreements across key Bengaluru micro-markets, including Hennur Road, Mandur, and Doddagubbi, further strengthening its development pipeline in the city.

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling ~57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa. The company's total land bank is ~40 msft, and ongoing projects add up to 36.69 msft.

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