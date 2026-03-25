Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    US-Iran war spurs NRIs' interest in real estate market back home; Puravankara sees a 60% jump in Middle East enquiries

    The US-Iran war is pushing NRIs to reassess investments, with India seen as a stable real estate destination, Puravankara Limited’s MD, Ashish Puravankara, said

    Published on: Mar 25, 2026 8:43 PM IST
    By Souptik Datta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Limited is witnessing a surge in interest from non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the Middle East amid the ongoing US-Iran war. The company has seen at least a 60% jump in enquiries across its Middle East offices, with Gulf-based NRIs increasingly looking to buy property back home, managing director Ashish Puravankara told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

    Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is seeing a 60% surge in Middle East NRI enquiries amid the US-Iran war, with Gulf buyers increasingly looking to invest in India, said MD Ashish Puravankara. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )
    Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is seeing a 60% surge in Middle East NRI enquiries amid the US-Iran war, with Gulf buyers increasingly looking to invest in India, said MD Ashish Puravankara. (Picture for representational purposes) (Pexels )

    Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking the company’s 50-year celebrations in Bengaluru, Puravankara said the US-Iran war is prompting overseas Indians to reassess their investment strategies, with India emerging as a relatively stable and attractive real estate destination.

    “We are seeing at least a 60% increase in enquiries across our Middle East offices. However, this also coincides with recent project launches, which have brought many fence-sitters back into the market,” he added.

    Also Read: Puravankara plans 33 mn sq ft of home launches within 2.5 years, reviews home price hike amid rising input costs

    While global uncertainties and concerns around job security may lead to temporary delays in decision-making, the overall impact on housing demand is expected to be short-lived, he said.

    “It is human nature to pause amid any global disruption. But such disruptions typically do not last beyond two to four quarters. At the end of the day, people prefer to buy a home for safety and security, so the impact of war on homebuyers’ decisions will be temporary,” he said.

    Puravankara plans to launch over 33 million sq ft of residential projects across southern and western India over the next 2.5 years, with an estimated revenue potential of 35,636 crore.

    Of this, around 25 million sq ft will be developed in southern cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi, while the remaining 8 million sq ft will be concentrated in western markets, including Mumbai and Pune.

    Also Read: Dubai real estate: US–Israel–Iran war raises questions over whether under construction property prices will drop

    Homes in Bengaluru are expected to be priced between 1.5 crore and 5 crore, while projects in Mumbai could range from 3 crore to 40 crore, reflecting the company’s push into premium and luxury segments.

    Overall, Puravankara’s pipeline stands at approximately 51.14 million sq ft of developable area, with a gross development value (GDV) exceeding 55,000 crore, including both ongoing and upcoming projects.

    “Over the past five decades, we have built Puravankara on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and delivery excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are poised for the next leap, backed by stronger capabilities, a professional organisation, and a high-quality pipeline,” Puravankara said.

    • Souptik Datta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Souptik Datta

      Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/US-Iran War Spurs NRIs' Interest In Real Estate Market Back Home; Puravankara Sees A 60% Jump In Middle East Enquiries
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes