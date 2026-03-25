Puravankara plans 33 mn sq ft of home launches within 2.5 years, reviews home price hike amid rising input costs

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara plans to launch over 33 million sq ft of homes across western and southern India for an estimated revenue of ₹35,636 crore within 2-2.5 years, Ashish Puravankara, managing director of the company, told Hindustan Times Real Estate. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara plans to launch over 33 million sq ft of homes across western and southern India, with an estimated revenue of ₹35,636 crore over 2-2.5 years. (File Photo)

Speaking at the sidelines of an event to mark the company's Golden Jubilee year in Bengaluru, Puravankara said that “About 25 million sq ft of homes will be in southern markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and about 8 million sq ft will be in western markets like Pune and Mumbai. The homes will be priced between ₹1.5-5 crore in Bengaluru and ₹3-40 crore in Mumbai."

In total, the company has planned a pipeline that comprises nearly 51.14 million sq ft of developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹55,000 crore, including projects already up for sale and projects about to be launched.

“Over the past five decades, we have built Puravankara on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and delivery excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are poised for the next leap, backed by stronger capabilities, a professional and well-governed organisation, and a high-quality project pipeline across Mumbai and South India,” Puravankara said.

Our focus remains on creating differentiated products, strengthening our presence in key micro-markets, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. This pipeline reflects not just our growth ambitions, but also our confidence in India’s structural housing demand and the opportunities emerging across urban markets, he said.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, said that the upcomign developments are designed not just as real estate projects, but as integrated communities that respond to evolving customer needs.

“This scale of development will create livelihoods, support a wide ecosystem of industries, and contribute meaningfully to urban growth,” he said.

The company reviewing home price hike amid geopolitical tension The company is reviewing a potential hike in home prices amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in light of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which could impact input costs. According to the developer, pricing revisions are typically undertaken on a monthly or quarterly basis, depending on market conditions.

“We typically revise home prices on a monthly or quarterly basis. Amid the ongoing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, we are closely reviewing our costs. While developers can absorb a 5–6% increase in input costs, anything beyond that becomes difficult to hedge. We are actively assessing costs across regions and will update prices as and when required,” Puravankara said.

In Mumbai, Puravankara is focusing on marquee developments, largely through redevelopment projects. The company has a redevelopment pipeline of about 4.38 million sq ft across five projects, with a potential value of over ₹10,500 crore. Of the two projects initially planned for launch this year, one is expected to go live by the current calendar year, Sasalu earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

Strategically, Puravankara will sharpen its luxury positioning under the Puravankara brand, while Provident will focus on large townships and select projects in the outskirts, typically priced around ₹7,500 per sq ft. A new Provident launch is also expected next year, Sasalu said.