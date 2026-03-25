Puravankara plans 33 mn sq ft of home launches within 2.5 years, reviews home price hike amid rising input costs
Puravankara plans 33 msf launches in 2.5 years, eyes ₹35,636 cr revenue, and is also reviewing home prices amid rising input costs and geopolitical tensions
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara plans to launch over 33 million sq ft of homes across western and southern India for an estimated revenue of ₹35,636 crore within 2-2.5 years, Ashish Puravankara, managing director of the company, told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
Speaking at the sidelines of an event to mark the company's Golden Jubilee year in Bengaluru, Puravankara said that “About 25 million sq ft of homes will be in southern markets like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and about 8 million sq ft will be in western markets like Pune and Mumbai. The homes will be priced between ₹1.5-5 crore in Bengaluru and ₹3-40 crore in Mumbai."
In total, the company has planned a pipeline that comprises nearly 51.14 million sq ft of developable area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹55,000 crore, including projects already up for sale and projects about to be launched.
“Over the past five decades, we have built Puravankara on a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and delivery excellence. As we enter our next phase of growth, we are poised for the next leap, backed by stronger capabilities, a professional and well-governed organisation, and a high-quality project pipeline across Mumbai and South India,” Puravankara said.
Our focus remains on creating differentiated products, strengthening our presence in key micro-markets, and delivering long-term value to our customers and stakeholders. This pipeline reflects not just our growth ambitions, but also our confidence in India’s structural housing demand and the opportunities emerging across urban markets, he said.
Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited, said that the upcomign developments are designed not just as real estate projects, but as integrated communities that respond to evolving customer needs.
“This scale of development will create livelihoods, support a wide ecosystem of industries, and contribute meaningfully to urban growth,” he said.
The company reviewing home price hike amid geopolitical tension
The company is reviewing a potential hike in home prices amid rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in light of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which could impact input costs. According to the developer, pricing revisions are typically undertaken on a monthly or quarterly basis, depending on market conditions.
“We typically revise home prices on a monthly or quarterly basis. Amid the ongoing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, we are closely reviewing our costs. While developers can absorb a 5–6% increase in input costs, anything beyond that becomes difficult to hedge. We are actively assessing costs across regions and will update prices as and when required,” Puravankara said.
In Mumbai, Puravankara is focusing on marquee developments, largely through redevelopment projects. The company has a redevelopment pipeline of about 4.38 million sq ft across five projects, with a potential value of over ₹10,500 crore. Of the two projects initially planned for launch this year, one is expected to go live by the current calendar year, Sasalu earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.
Strategically, Puravankara will sharpen its luxury positioning under the Puravankara brand, while Provident will focus on large townships and select projects in the outskirts, typically priced around ₹7,500 per sq ft. A new Provident launch is also expected next year, Sasalu said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More