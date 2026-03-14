‘Buying a flat at the brink of war… worth the commitment?’ Homebuyers turn cautious amid US–Israel–Iran war
Amid the US–Israel–Iran war, Reddit users debate big property purchases, as experts warn rising energy prices and inflation could dampen housing sentiment
Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict and rising inflation concerns, home purchase decisions are slowing as buyers adopt a wait-and-watch approach, brokers say. At the same time, discussions on social media show prospective homebuyers questioning whether it is prudent to take on long-term home loans amid rising oil prices and inflation concerns. “Buying a flat at the brink of war… worth the commitment?” a Reddit user asked.
A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, who had been actively looking to buy a ₹4–5 crore villa in the tech capital, recently chose to postpone the purchase by a few weeks following the latest geopolitical developments.
“Decision-making has slowed slightly in the last few days,” said a Bengaluru-based broker involved in the transaction. “There are multiple concerns right now, from the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs to broader economic uncertainty and the current geopolitical situation. When these events happen, buyers sometimes take a short pause before proceeding,” the broker said.
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Buyers weigh the risk of loans and inflation
In online discussions, several potential buyers are debating whether the current global environment makes it risky to commit to large property purchases. In one of the discussions on Reddit, a user asked whether buying a home during a period of rising oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty was financially prudent. “Oil prices have now crossed $100 per barrel… historically, this means inflation is coming,” the user wrote, questioning whether real estate purchases like homes should be postponed.
Another user shared a more specific dilemma about purchasing a ₹1.63 crore apartment in Undri in Pune. The 28-year-old prospective buyer said he was planning to make a ₹70 lakh down payment and finance the rest through a home loan at about 7.2% interest, while earning roughly ₹1.6 lakh per month in take-home salary. “Buying a flat at the brink of war… worth the commitment?” the user asked.
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Will inflation push up construction costs?
Real estate experts say rising energy prices, particularly for LPG, diesel, and electricity, could gradually push up construction costs across the real estate sector, which may eventually be reflected in property prices.
According to Kanika Gupta Shori, founder and COO of Square Yards, energy inflation directly affects multiple parts of the construction value chain. “LPG, diesel and electricity influence several cost heads, including cement production, steel manufacturing, brick kilns, transportation of materials and on-site construction activities,” she said. “When energy prices rise, developers experience input cost pressure, which often translates into higher project costs.”
Shori noted that developers may initially try to absorb part of these cost increases to avoid affecting demand, particularly in price-sensitive housing segments. However, if higher energy prices persist for a longer period, the impact typically begins to show in the pricing of new projects and upcoming launches.
“From a data perspective, construction cost indices usually respond with a lag of one to two quarters after sustained increases in energy prices,” she said, indicating that the effect may become visible over the coming months if the current trend continues.
Can real estate act as a hedge against inflation?
At the same time, experts say real estate has historically acted as a partial hedge against inflation, especially in cities where housing demand is supported by employment growth and urbanisation. Shori explained that rising land prices and construction inputs often support property values over time.
Other factors, such as limited ready-to-move-in housing supply in high-demand micro-markets and rising rental values in major employment hubs, also help sustain property prices during inflationary cycles, she said.
“For end-users with stable income and a long-term holding horizon, buying earlier can sometimes help protect against future price escalation and rising construction costs,” she said. However, she cautioned that financing conditions remain an important factor in such decisions. “In such situations, buyers need to balance two things: rising property prices and the cost of borrowing through home loans.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More