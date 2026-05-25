Puravankara secures 15-acre land parcel in Bengaluru for a housing project with 2,300 crore revenue potential

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur, to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of ₹2,300 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 25.

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Puravankara has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur, to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of ₹2,300 crore (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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Out of the total area, 7.92 acres is part of a joint development agreement (JDA), while 6.65 acres has been purchased by Puravankara, as per the filing.

The total saleable area for the entire project will be about 1.8 million sq ft, while the potential gross development value (GDV) is around ₹2,300 crore.

Puravankara Ltd did not disclose the land cost and revenue or profit-sharing terms to the landowner in the JDA.

“This deal is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add high-quality projects to our launch pipeline across strategic micro markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth, a long-term view for the organisation, and confidence in the fundamentals of these markets. With this latest acquisition, our total landbank, developable area in Bengaluru stands at 25.61 m sq ft,” said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

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{{^usCountry}} “This transaction further strengthens our Bengaluru portfolio and aligns with our strategy of adding high-quality projects through capital-efficient structures such as joint developments,” said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This transaction further strengthens our Bengaluru portfolio and aligns with our strategy of adding high-quality projects through capital-efficient structures such as joint developments,” said Mallanna Sasalu, CEO - South, Puravankara Limited. {{/usCountry}}

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The Budigere-Mandur corridor has emerged as an important residential micro-market with long-term potential. It benefits from the established commercial ecosystem in North - East Bengaluru, supported by social infrastructure and strong end-user demand, the company said.

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The site offers convenient access to major employment hubs, including several Grade-A office parks in Whitefield, making it a preferred residential destination for technology professionals and corporate employees, the company said.

Where is the land parcel located?

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The land parcel is located in the eastern corridor of Bengaluru near the Whitefield–Kadugodi micro-market, driven by infrastructure expansion and sustained IT-led demand, the company said.

Situated off the Old Madras Road, the location is easily accessible to Whitefield, KR Puram, ITPL, the Outer Ring Road, and key commercial hubs, and provides connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, it said.

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During FY26, Puravankara strengthened its development pipeline in Bengaluru through outright acquisitions and JDAs at Hennur Road, Anekal Taluk, Balagere East Bengaluru and KIADB Hardware Park with a cumulative estimated GDV of approximately Rs. 10,400 crore, the company said.

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