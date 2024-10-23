Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant's mother Shaila Merchant buys a luxury apartment worth 20 crore in South Mumbai

ByMehul R Thakkar
Oct 23, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Anant Ambani’s mother-in-law has bought the apartment from Prestige Projects Private Limited

Radhika Merchant's mother Shaila Merchant has purchased a sea-facing luxury apartment measuring 2,565 sq ft in South Mumbai in Prestige Ocean Tower for 20.76 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

Radhika Merchant's mother Shaila Merchant has purchased a sea-facing luxury apartment measuring 2,565 sq ft in South Mumbai in Prestige Ocean Tower for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.76 crore(Instagram/@radhikamerchant_)
Radhika Merchant's mother Shaila Merchant has purchased a sea-facing luxury apartment measuring 2,565 sq ft in South Mumbai in Prestige Ocean Tower for 20.76 crore(Instagram/@radhikamerchant_)

The apartment is spread across an area of 2,482 sq ft and comes along with a 83 sq ft balcony, according to the documents.

The transaction for the apartment was registered on October 14. It comes with four car parking spaces.

A stamp duty of 1.03 crore and registration charges of 30,000 were paid for the apartment, according to the documents.

The apartment was sold by Prestige Projects Private Limited part of the Bengaluru-based Prestige Group. A query sent to Prestige Group and Shaila Merchant did not get any response. The copy will be updated once a response is received.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of the apartment sold to Radhika Merchant's mother comes to about 80,936. The apartments located on the higher floors face the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Arabian Sea.

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, got married to Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai.

Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: All that you need to know about the venue Bandra Kurla Complex

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Viren Merchant is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Also Read: Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: It was all about capturing Bollywood in its true elements

Mumbai's luxury real estate market

Mumbai saw sales of luxury homes priced at 10 crore and above touch 12,300 crore during the January to June period. This was an 8% increase over the first half of the 2023 calendar year, according to a report by India Sotheby's International Realty and CRE Matrix.

Also Read: Mumbai’s luxury housing sales up by 8% in H1 2024; touch 12,300 crore: Report

Sales of luxury homes touched 11,400 crore in the first half of the 2023 calendar year. A total of 1,040 luxury units in the 10 crore and above price bracket have been sold in Mumbai over the past 12 months, marking the highest number ever recorded in a year-long period, the report said.

