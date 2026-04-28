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5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market where homebuyers can buy 1 BHK apartments

Mumbai real estate update: 1 and 2 BHKs make up more than half of the new project launches, followed by 3 and 4 BHK apartments

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:03 am IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
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In Mumbai’s real estate market, 1 and 2-BHK apartments continue to dominate by volume, forming the backbone of both launches and sales. Their appeal is rooted in practicality; they align with the affordability threshold of the city’s vast buyer base, attract steady end-user and investor demand, and offer developers quicker sales cycles.

Mumbai’s real estate market's supply is dominated consisting of 1 and 2-BHK apartments, forming the backbone of both launches and sales (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

Yet, beneath this volume-driven narrative, a quieter shift has been unfolding. In the years following COVID-19, demand increasingly shifted toward larger 3- and 4-BHK homes, as homebuyers began prioritising space, flexibility, and lifestyle upgrades. The result is a market defined by dual momentum: compact homes driving volumes, while larger residences command pricing power and shape the premium end of new supply.

The numbers speak for themselves. More than 42,000 units were registered for launch in Mumbai with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, of which nearly 55% comprised 1 and 2 BHK apartments, according to official figures.

According to MahaRERA data, 25,061 of the 42,643 units launched in 2025 were 1- and 2-BHK apartments. In 2025, 23% of units, or over 10,000 units, were 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK, and 4 BHK apartments. Additionally, 790 studio apartments were launched in 2025.

Dahisar, on the northern tip of the city, is one of the most affordable micro-markets in the Mumbai real estate market. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of 1 BHK apartments in Dahisar ranges from 20,000 to 25,000, and the monthly rental value ranges from 20,000 to 30,000.

2) Borivali-Kandivali belt

Borivali and Kandivali belt are the prominent micro-markets in the western suburbs of Mumbai. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of apartments in this belt ranges from 30,000 to 40,000, and the rental value ranges from 30,000 to 40,000 per month.

3) Mulund

Mulund is on the eastern tip of the Mumbai real estate market and is located close to Thane. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price ranges from 20,000 to 30,000. The rental value of 1 BHK apartments ranges from 20,000 to 35,000.

Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

4) Bandra

Bandra is synonymous with Bollywood, where several actors and actresses have their homes. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among several others, own apartments in Bandra.

According to MahaRERA data, both Bandra West and Bandra East are predominantly 3- and 4-BHK markets, with very limited supply of 1- and 2-BHK units. For example, between July and December 2025, 18 one-bedroom (1 BHK) apartments were registered with MahaRERA for launch in the open market.

Compared to this, there were 46 units of 2 BHK, 296 units of 3 BHK and 160 units of 4 BHK apartments.

Local brokers said that the per sq ft price of apartments varies from 70,000 to upwards of 1 lakh. The rental value of a 1 BHK apartment ranges from 60,000 to 1 lakh per month.

Also Read: Mumbai redevelopment: Should you sell your apartment to the developer or wait it out through the entire process?

5) Andheri

Andheri, in the city's western suburbs, is considered centrally located to the commercial business districts of Andheri, BKC, and South Mumbai. It also has Metro connectivity toward the eastern part of the city and will soon connect with Powai.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of apartments in Andheri ranges from 40,000 to 80,000, depending on the property. The 1 BHK rental value ranges from 40,000 to 50,000.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mehul R Thakkar

Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.

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Home / Real Estate / Real Estate Guide / 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market where homebuyers can buy 1 BHK apartments
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