Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, family buy three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra for ₹38.21 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a total of ₹38.21 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Gurnani, along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father, Mohan Seoram Dadlani, has purchased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for a total of ₹38.21 crore. (KKR-X)

The documents show that the apartments are located on Carter Road in a building named Varun, which is currently undergoing redevelopment. The units are situated on a higher floor and were acquired from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers.

Pooja Gurnani purchased one apartment, while her husband, Hitesh Gurnani, and her father, Seoram Dadlani, acquired one flat each. According to the documents, each unit has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft, with an 81.16 sq ft balcony, bringing the total area of the three apartments to 4,776 sq ft.

The transactions were registered on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹2.16 crore and a registration fee of ₹90,000. The apartments were purchased with a total of six car parking spaces. The building is currently under construction, with possession expected in December 2028, as per the documents.

According to CRE Matrix, the building where the three apartments were purchased is being constructed under the redevelopment model. "The developer is redeveloping the old 'Varun' building after acquiring the development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited," CRE Matrix said.

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All about SRK's manager, Pooja Gurnani Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time manager, Pooja Gurnani, is reportedly among the highest-paid celebrity managers in India, owing to her key role in handling the Bollywood actor’s professional commitments, brand deals, and public appearances.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan visited the newly renovated home in Mumbai of his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Dadlani had shared pictures of the house on Instagram, showcasing interiors designed by Gauri Khan. The images highlighted a spacious, well-lit living room featuring plush mint-coloured sofas, wooden tables with vintage lampshades, and indoor plants. The décor also included a large statement mirror and elegant glass chandeliers, enhancing the space's aesthetic appeal, according to a Hindustan Times report.

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Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow renovation In February 2025, Shah Rukh Khan rented two luxury duplexes in the Pali Hill area of Khar, Mumbai, for a total of ₹8.67 crore over three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, as renovation and extension work on his annexe, expected to take nearly two years, got underway.

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The two duplexes, located in a building named Puja Casa across the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors, were leased separately: one from actor Jacky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh at a monthly rent of ₹11.54 lakh with a security deposit of ₹32.97 lakh, and the other from film producer Vashu Bhagnani at ₹12.61 lakh per month with a ₹36 lakh deposit. Both agreements were registered on February 14, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹2.22 lakh and registration fees of ₹2,000 paid, the documents showed.