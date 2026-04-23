Worli real estate: Anita Puri, wife of former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri, and daughter, sell a flat in Mumbai for ₹27 cr

Anita Puri, wife of Aditya Puri, former HDFC Bank MD, and her daughter Amrita Puri have sold a property in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹27 crore, according to registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The apartment was originally purchased in March 2017 for ₹19.81 crore. Mumbai real estate update: Anita Puri, wife of Aditya Puri, former HDFC Bank MD, and her daughter Amrita Puri have sold a property in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹27 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

As per the documents, the apartment is located on a higher floor in the building Omkar 1973. The property has been sold to Suraymya Nevatia and Akshada Nevatia.

According to the documents, the apartment was purchased along with four car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on March 24, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹1.62 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

A message sent to Anita Puri did not receive a response. The buyers, Amrita Puri, Suramya Nevatia and Akshada Nevatia could not be reached for comment.

Omkar 1973 is a luxury residential skyscraper in Mumbai, featuring ultra-premium apartments housed in iconic twin towers. Developed by Omkar Realtors, the project offers expansive sea views, world-class amenities and high-end design, making it one of the city’s most exclusive and architecturally distinctive residential addresses.

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Previous real estate transactions by the Puri family In November 2020, Amrita Puri and her mother Anita Puri, wife of former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri, jointly purchased an ultra-luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹50 crore.

The unit, located on the 19th floor of Lodha Seamont near Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar, was acquired along with seven car parking spaces. According to registration data accessed by Zapkey.com, the transaction was valued at ₹50 crore, with stamp duty of ₹1 crore paid.

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Apartments sold by noted personalities in the recent past In March 2026, Prabhu Deva, actor, dancer and choreographer, sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for ₹14.80 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The units are located in the Minerva building, one of the city's tallest residential towers.

According to the documents, he purchased the two apartments in December 2012 for a combined ₹14.45 crore. The documents show that the two apartments, each measuring 1,295 sq ft, are on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the building, totalling 2,590 sq ft.

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US-based Bollywood actor Preity Zinta sold her Mumbai apartment for ₹18.50 crore after the redevelopment of her old building, highlighting a common dilemma for homeowners: whether to sell before or after redevelopment.

In October 2025, Amitabh Bachchan sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.