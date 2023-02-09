Gauri Khan revamps Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's Mumbai house, actor pays a visit. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram account and posted pictures from her newly-renovated house in Mumbai. It was Gauri Khan who decorated the interiors of the house. Shah Rukh personally paid a visit to Pooja's newly renovated house on Thursday. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan joins Deepika Padukone for a cute ‘get ready with me’ video

The pictures mostly featured the gigantic living room of Pooja Dadlani's house. Going by the pictures, the well-lit space came with plush mint-coloured sofas, wooden table stands with vintage lamp shades and indoor plants. It also featured a huge aesthetic mirror at the back alongside huge glass chandeliers.

In the first photo, Pooja and Gauri posed on the couches. In another one, the two posed near the mirror while in another one, they seemed busy talking to each other. Sharing the photos, Pooja wrote, “Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than @gaurikhan my family... She turned my house into a home.”

Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others sent out congratulatory messages to Pooja. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was papped arriving at Pooja's house in his car. As per reports, it's Pooja's new house in the city.

Gauri Khan has designed houses for several celebrities under her brand, Gauri Khan Designs (GKD). This includes the Ambanis, Bachchans, and celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor and Manish Malhotra among others.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh and his team are currently basking on the success of his film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is currently ruling the box office worldwide. It marked Shah Rukh's return to the bigscreen after almost four years.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Jawan, helmed by Atlee. He also has his first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, Dunki. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also marks his first project with Shah Rukh. while Jawan is slated to release on June 2 this year, Dunki will hit the theatres around the Christmas season, on December 22, 2023.

